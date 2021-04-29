Football round-up: Finchampstead stay in the hunt with win over Berks County

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD earned an impressive away victory in a top-of-the-table clash against BERKS COUNTY.

Berks County v Finchampstead FC

Finch are now level on points with Berks, having played three games more, after Stephen Hunt scored the only goal of the game to earn three points.

The win came on Monday evening after Finch managed a 0-0 draw away at Burghfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Swords came away with a convincing 4-0 away win at Newbury with goals from John Swift, Thomas Nower, Ebenezer Opoku-Ware and Ben Hall.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST took the spoils in a five-goal contest against ELDON CELTIC, meanwhile WARGRAVE stay at the top after they were awarded a win against Westwood Wanderers Reserves.



Thames Valley Division Two

HURST RESERVES earned consecutive 1-1 draws, first against TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE on Saturday before a stalemate against Richings Park Reserves on Monday.



Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT were edged out in a seven-goal game against Reading City Development who took the points with a 4-3 triumph.

Jack Lewis, Calvin Grainger and Callum Niven were on the scoresheet for Finch.



BERKS COUNTY ROVERS were beaten 3-1 at home to Harchester Hawks after the hosts were reduced to 10 players.

Subsidiary Cup

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES earned a draw in the cup against Ascot United Ladies.



The Kestrels twice had the lead in the game, thanks to goals from Rosie Page-Smith and Rebecca Gooch but had to settle for a point as Ascot fought their way from behind.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES fell to just their second defeat of the season with a home loss to TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN DEVELOPMENT.

Deanna Cane, Lydia Vettese and Tilly Waight were among the goals as Tilehurst joined Carterton Ladies level on points at the top of the table.



WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES are rooted to the bottom of the league after they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Woking Ladies.

Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK recovered from a weekend defeat to take three points against Virginia Water on Tuesday evening. Sumas had plenty of chances in the first half but found themselves behind at the break after a superb solo goal from Enow Ojong to put the visitors in front.

But the Sumas fought back to ensure that they marked manager’s Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston’s 250th game in charge with a win.



Dan Collier hit the equaliser and Ellis Day struck the winner, before goalkeeper Sean Woodward made a crucial save at the end to preserve a vital victory.