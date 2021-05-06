Football round-up: Finchampstead stay level with Berks County after double win

Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK suffered a heavy defeat in the Bluefin Hellenic League Cup against Windsor as they were beaten 7-2.



The Sumas were beaten in stoppage time when they faced Windsor in the reverse fixture at Lowther Road in a 3-2 defeat, but weren’t able to replicate a close match in their away game on Friday night.



Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD ensured that they stayed level on points with league leaders BERKS COUNTY with an away win Wraysbury Village.



Finch then added a second win in three days with a 4-1 triumph over Marlow United on Monday.

Finchampstead v Marlow United Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE extended their run at the top of the table as they made it nine wins from nine games.

Wargrave put seven past Mortimer Reserves without reply to continue their superb form in the league.



BERKS COUNTY maintained their status as league leaders with their 12th win of the season on Monday with a 4-1 victory against Mortimer.



Thames Valley Division Two

HURST RESERVES played out a 12-goal thriller where the points were shared against Phoenix Old Boys.



Peter Mulvaney netted a hat-trick for Hurst, while Tim Grenham, Ashley Lamb and Jordan Watson also got on the scoresheet in an entertaining spectacle.



BERKS COUNTY RESERVES are fourth in the table after they earned a point and a clean sheet on the road against Richings Park Reserves.

AFC Crowthorne v Woodley Saints

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE were beaten 2-1 at Datchet after Alexander Bourne had got on the scoresheet for Twyford.



Thames Valley Division Four

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS were narrowly beaten at home by Braybrooke who took the points with a 3-2 triumph. Richard Cumner netted twice for Berks but couldn’t help to prevent their fifth defeat in 10 league games.

Subsidiary Cup

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES were on the end of a sizeable defeat as Moneyfields put nine past the Kestrels without reply to seal an impressive win.



Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES moved up to seventh in the table with a double header win over bottom side City Belles Women.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies

The Sumas were dominant in the first game with a 6-1 triumph as Sarah Leonard netted a hat-trick, while Tina Leahu, Megan O’Connell and Caroline Paterson added to the score.



The Sumas then ensured they took all three points in the reverse fixture as Leonard notched the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES endured mixed results in a double header against Badshot Lea Ladies.



The Boars won the first contest by a solitary goal, but were beaten 2-1 in the reverse game to put them sixth in the table.



WARGRAVE WOMEN were on the end of a 5-0 defeat against Carteton Ladies.



TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN DEVELOPMENT kept the heat up on the two teams adobe them in the table with their ninth win of the campaign.



Deanna Cane, Eva Rhind and Celia Spanu scored to keep them in the hunt for the title.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES put in an emphatic display with a 6-0 victory over bottom side Caversham AFC Women.

Megan Cox netted a brace, while Deborah Gardiner, Chelsea Lovelace, Kiah Owen and Abigail Ticehurst got among the goals to seal a superb victory to put the Fawkes just one point behind the league leaders.