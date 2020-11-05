Football round-up: Finchampstead still at the top as they extend unbeaten run

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD are still unbeaten at the top of the table after they earned their thor win of the season with an away win at Westwood Wanderers.

The game looked headed for a stalemate with the sides locked at 1-1, but Finch came up with a winner in the 87th minute to take all three points with the decisive goal being scored by Stephen Hunt who claimed his second of the afternoon.

Finch have a one point lead over Mortimer having played five matches in the league.

Finchampstead v Bearwood Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES took their second victory of the campaign to move up to fourth.

The Swords took a two goal advantage after Lloyd Jacques and Brandon Mayeur put them two ahead, before Phoenix Old Boys grabbed a goal back.



But Berks went on to take the win after Jacques bagged his second goal of the game to seal a 3-1 victory.

Thames Valley Division Three

WOODLEY UNITED A claimed their second win of the campaign with an away win over Phoenix Old Boys Reserves.

Shaman Goswell opened the scoring for the Kestrels after just three minutes but the hosts found a leveller to see the sides locked at 1-1 at half-time.



But a goal-filled second half saw Woodley battle to win the points after Goswell added a second, before Kyle Millard added a third in the 73rd minute to consolidate a 3-2 victory.

The win puts Woodley United A up to sixth in the table after three games.





Thames Valley Division Four

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS were beaten for the second time this season as they fell to defeat to league leaders Reading City Development.

Chris Searle and Richard Cumner netted for Berks but they were beaten 4-2 as Reading who climbed to the top, while Berks are in ninth position.

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT suffered a heavy home defeat as they lost 5-1 at home to Reading YMCA Rapids.

Cameron Pritchard scored for the hosts but they fell to a thumping 5-1 defeat to put them in 10th in the table.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES suffered their third loss of the campaign after they were beaten by Wallingford Town AFC Ladies.



The Fawkes went ahead with a goal from Charisse-Ellouise, but Wallingford bounced back to resurrect a win with two second half goals.



Despite the defeat, S4K are in second place in the table after a positive start to the season after four wins, a draw and three defeats in their opening eight games.

Bracknell and District Sunday League

Premier Division: Bracknell Rangers 4-3 Fleet, Finchampstead Athletic 0-2 Raglan, Woodley Saints Kites 5-1 FC Fernhill

Division One: Athletico Forest 5-6 Panthers FC, Bearwood Wanderers 3-2 Finchampstead Athletic Reserves

Division Two: Winnersh Town 0-1 Bracknell Cavaliers, Woodley United Sunday 1-4 Silver Birch

Division Three: Bracknell Cavaliers Reserves 0-2 Bracknell Spartan Vets, Bracknell Royals 2-5 Harts of Bracknell, Bracknell Saint-Germain 1-0 Woodley Saints Tigers, FC Harmanswater 3-2 Newbold FC

Division Four: Bracknell Athletic Reserves 14-0 Bracknell Titans, Bracknell Spartan 2-4 Hope & Anchor, Crowthorne FC 1-0 AFC Dukes Reserves, Finchampstead Athletic A 0-3 Silver Birch A, Harts of Bracknell Stags 2-4 3M

Reading & District Sunday League:

Division One: Woodley Saints Hobnob 3-2 South Reading

Division Two: Racing Club de Woko 1-6 Burghfield Reserves

Division Three: Romania United 1-3 Shinfield Rangers, Sanctuary Strikers 3-6 Woodley Wanderers A

Division Four: Hurst 2-3 Woodley Saints Hobnob Reserves, Give Back 9-4 Barkham Athletic