Football round-up: Finchampstead strike seven as title battle with Berks County continues

Thames Valley Premier League
FINCHAMPSTEAD still lead TVPL in the title race after an emphatic victory over fifth placed Richings Park.
Finch were ruthless and put on an attacking masterclass as they fired seven past their opponents in a 7-1 win.
Joel Day opened the scoring after just five minutes and continued is hot streak to seal a first-half hat-trick.
Nathan Collins and Callum Vallance also netted in the first-half to give Finch a healthy lead going into the break.
Nicholas Meads and James Payne then rounded off the scoring to earn a 16th win of the league campaign.
BERKS COUNTY stay just three points behind league leaders Finch after they took three points on the road against Maidenhead Town.
The Swords have played one game more than Finch but the title race between the two remains close.
Both Finch and Berks earned wins on Monday evening.
Finch defeated Marlow United 3-1 away from home with goals from Vallance, Joel Day and James Payne.
Meanwhile, Berks beat Richings 3-0 at home.
Thames Valley Division One
HURST were in fine form as they smashed seven past Cookham Dean Reserves in a 7-1 away triumph.
Joshua Hodgkins proved a thorn in the side of Cookham all afternoon as he bagged a treble. Kenny Evans, Jake Horwood, Adam Sutton and Daniel Townson added to the scoreline in an impressive display to take Hurst up to fifth.
FC IMAAN LIONS are in third after they claimed three points away at Eldon Celtic to overtake their opponents.
Aaron James Perrin and Jamran Khan notched for Lions to boost their league position with a 2-1 win.
Thames Valley Division Two
BERKS COUNTY RESERVES overcame bottom of the table Windelsham & Chobham Reserves to earn a seventh win of the season.
The win keeps them in fifth place in the table.
HURST RESERVES fell to defeat against top of the table Henley Town as they conceded three goals without reply.
Both teams have four games remaining for the 2020/21 season.
Thames Valley Division Four
FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT moved up to fifth after they hit five past Farnham Royal Mavericks.
Benjamin Matire, Calvin Grainger, Davis Lupindu, Callum Niven and Hayden Kirby all got on the scoresheet to earn a 5-2 win for Finch.
BERKS COUNTY ROVERS were beaten by HARCHESTER HAWKS.
Laurence Marris netted for Berks but they were edged out 2-1 by their opponents.