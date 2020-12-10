Football round-up: Finchampstead and Woodley United Royals return with victories

Thames Valley Premier League

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 triumph away at Windlesham & Chobham

Windlesham & Chobham enjoyed the greater possession in the opening twenty minutes with WUFC having to defend resolutely. Woodley opened the scoring in 21st minute when Liam Wilson converted a penalty following a foul on Reece Probert. Wilson extended the lead with a shot seven minutes later.

The hosts scored in the 60th minute when Luke Edmondson rounded Karsten Arnold to score into an empty net.

Finchampstead v Reading City U23’s Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

The two goal lead was restored in 81st minute when Nathan Locke curled a low shot into the far bottom right hand corner of Bill Wilson’s goal following a pass from debutant substitute Frank Barnard. The 83rd minute saw W & C reduced to nine men following a foul on Stuart Birkett. One was a red card for a second caution and one was for dissent to the sin bin.

The first minute of stoppage time saw Barnard staba shot into the net following good play from Adam King that the home defence failed to clear.

FINCHAMPSTEAD remain at the top of the table with their fourth win of the season.

Finch are four points clear of second place after a 4-0 win over Reading City U23’s. Callum Vallance netted twice, while Stephen Hunt and James Payne added to the score to earn a convincing win.





Thames Valley Women’s Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA overturned a two goal deficit to earn a point against WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES.



The Sumas took a two goal lead going into half-time after a brace from Sarah Leonard put them in control.

Eversley & California Ladies v Sumas Ladies (orange shirts).





However, the Boars fought back to make sure that they would share the points after Chantelle Lawrence scored in the 53rd minute before Lauren Niblett snatched an equaliser in the 69th minute.

Eversley are in 10th after four games, while the Sumas are in sixth having played seven league matches.

Friendly

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK made their final preparations before the restart of the Hellenic League with a friendly win over Eversley & California Development.

Joe Cummuskey, Jake White and Elliott Rushforth scored to earn the Sumas a 3-0 win.

