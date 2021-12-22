Football round-up: Johnson and Touray inspire Reading City to comeback victory

Combined Counties Premier North

READING CITY gave their fans an early Christmas present with three points in their win over Ascot United.

With several games in the football calendar being postponed due to covid-19, including Reading’s scheduled 150th-anniversary match against Luton Town, the Cityzens made an exceptional gesture to Royals fans by offering all Reading fans with season tickets and pre-bought tickets to the game, free entry to their match.

With an impressive gate of more than 400 fans to watch the match at the Rivermoor, the hosts took advantage of the home support and raced into an early lead.

With just five minutes on the clock, Ezio Touray netted to open the scoring.

Both teams traded chances, with Joe Pilling going close for Reading when he poked the ball past Ascot goalkeeper Sam Gray but narrowly missed the target.

Ascot levelled up the game just after the half-hour mark when Taylor Morgan stroked the ball into the bottom left corner past City goalkeeper Charlie York.

Just a few minutes later, Ascot looked to get in front with an audacious effort from the halfway line, but York kept his eye on the ball and punched the ball over the bar.

United finished the half strongly but York made a smart stop after the visitors made use of their long throw to test the resolve of the Reading defence.

Calam Gallimore had the final chance of the half for the hosts when he sent the ball over the bar from close range.

Ascot made a flying start in the second-half and had overturned the one-goal deficit to get themselves in front when Tom Scott was on hand to rebound the ball into the net after Reading had initially hooked the ball off the line.

But the Cityzens hit back just six minutes later when they were awarded a chance to get back on terms from the penalty spot after a handball in the box.

City captain Jemel Johnson stepped up to take responsibility and fired the ball confidently past the keeper.

Reading took advantage of the game with the momentum having swung their way, and re-took the lead in the 59th minute when Johnson bagged his second of the match by placing the ball into the far corner.

Ezio Touray and substitute Tyler D’Cruz combined with a superb move to work an opening by McCoy headed just wide as the Cityzens searched for a goal to consolidate the points.

Touray then had another opportunity when he got through on goal one-on-one, but he couldn’t convert his chance.

But City managed the remainder of the game to take the points.

Reading City manager Simon Johnson said: “Great performance to end on before Christmas. Thanks to Brownlie and Markus Bartely for helping out with a couple of players to get the game on. Over 400 through the gate as well, amazing support. Thought we were at the Madejski when the third went in.”

The victory puts Reading in 12th position in the table after 18 matches.

They host Tadley Calleva in their next fixture on Monday, December 27.

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK put in a courageous display but were defeated by league leaders Hanworth Villa.

There was an early shout for a penalty for Hanworth Villa waved away by the referee before they had a header off target.

Sean Woodward made some important stop and Chris Robson made a vital interception at the back post to prevent a tap in.

The Sumas defended astutely to keep the table-toppers from taking a first-half lead, with the sides going in goalless at the break.

Wokingham held out valiantly for more than an hour but were eventually breached when Hanworth got in front in the 67th minute.

The hosts doubled their lead with just eight minutes to go to seal the win.

The defeat leaves the Sumas in 16th place after 17 matches.

B&B Charles Twelvetree Cup

FNCHAMPSTEAD ended a memorable year for the club by making progress in the cup against Long Wittenham.

Finch put four past their opponents to earn a 4-1 victory to book their place in the next round.

Berks & Bucks Women’s Trophy

CAVERSHAM UNITED stormed through to the semi-finals after they struck seven past Aylesbury United.

Goals from Emma Hopkins and a brace from Stacey Butler gave the Goats a 3-2 half-time lead.

Molly Mckeever extended Caversham’s avantage before a hat-trick from Holly Swan saw them safely through to the next round with a resounding 7-2 victory.

WARGRAVE also booked their place in the semi-finals after they knocked out Bletchley Shamrocks.

A double from Sian Blissett either side of a goal from Isobel Devine-Mcgovern saw Wargrave safely through with a 3-1 triumph.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS suffered a one goal loss away at Carterton.

Despite the 1-0 defeat, Tilehurst remain in second position in the table after 10 matches.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES smashed eight past Thatcham & Newbury without reply.

Ellie Messitt enjoyed a tremendous afternoon in front of goal by scoring five times.

Goals from Megan Lawrence, Molly Tzanetis and Amber Hemming added to the score to seal a comprehensive 8-0 victory for the Boars.

CAVERSHAM AFC moved up to fourth with a 3-2 win over Goring United.

Reading & District Sunday League

Cup: Burghfield 2-3 FC Bentons

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier: Finchampstead Sunday 2-6 Bracknell Rangers, Raglan 2-4 Woodley Saints Kites

One: Panthers FC 1-1 Winnersh Rangers

Two: Ashridge Park Royals 3-2 FC Harmanswater, Bracknell Athletic 2-1 Silver Birch, Bracknell Cavaliers 4-2 Sandhurst F, Woodley Saints Tigers 1-5 Bracknell Spartans Vets

Three: Silver Birch A 2-3 Crowthorne FC A

Four: BAS FC Allstars 2-1 Wokingham Wanderers, Bracknell Spartan 1-2 Hope & Anchor, Finchampstead Athletic B 0-2 3M