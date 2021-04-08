Football round-up: S4K Ladies complete comeback while Finchampstead extend lead at the top

Grassroots football made a spectacular and long-awaited return as several local sides contested in both competitive and friendly fixtures.

BINFIELD found some match sharpness ahead of their FA Vase cup tie at the weekend as they played a friendly fixture away at Badshot Lea that ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

The Moles now look forward to their third-round tie away at Deal Town FC where a fourth-round tie against Fakenham awaits them if they are successful in enacting revenge on the side that knocked them out of the competition in 2019.

FINCHAMPSTEAD made the perfect return to league action in the Thames Valley Premier League with their seventh win of the campaign.



The game looked headed for a draw after Wraysbury hit a wonderful equaliser, but Finch managed to snatch the three points in the dying embers of the game as Tiaan Coetzee netted a vital winner.

Finchampstead FC Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

The win sees Finch extend their sizeable lead at the top of the table, with a six-point gap separating them and second-placed BERKS COUNTY having played four more games than their nearest rivals.



Finch will be seeking to continue their unbeaten run in the division when they host Newbury on Saturday., while Berks County are at home against Marlow United.

S4K LADIES made a stunning return to action as they overturned a two-goal deficit to earn three points with a remarkable turnaround against WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT.



After a goalless first-half, Wargrave capitlised to race into a two-goal lead in the second-half as they looked to take control of the contest. But the league leaders didn’t let that faze them and they hit back with goals from Megan Cox, a brace from Kiah Owen and a fourth from captain Samantha Sadler to earn three points away from home.

The victory keeps S4K at the summit of the Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S who have won six of their opening 10 fixtures in the league.



They will be hoping to protect their two-point lead at the top when they travel away to face Thatcham & Newbury Ladies this weekend.

S4K Ladies v Wargrave Women Development Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

