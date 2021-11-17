Football round-up: S4K Ladies hit 14 while Binfield progress in FA Trophy

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K BERKS COUNTY put in an astonishing away display at Yateley United with a thumping victory.

Five goals from Magan Cox, four goals from Samantha Sadler, a brace from Kiah Owen and goals from Grace Belstone, Amber Newhouse and Charisse-Ellouise Tregaar helped the Fawkes to a resounding 14-0 success.

The win keeps them at the top with a three point lead.

FA Trophy first-round

BINFIELD booked their place in the next round of the FA Trophy with a home win over Cinderford Town.

Sean Moore put the Moles ahead in the first minute and then added his second of the game in the 26th minute.

Callum Bunting netted with the final attack of the game to see Binfield safely through to the next round.

Binfield co-manager Carl Withers said: “So proud of this group and our performance, from minute one we showed our intent and now can look forward to the draw.

Combined Counties Premier North

READING CITY had to settle for a point against North Greenford United.

The Cityzens took the lead after Harry Grant scored from the penalty spot but they were pegged back deep into stoppage time as the visitors scored a leveller.

B&B Charles Twelvetree Cup

READING YMCA put their name in the hat for the next round with a penalty shootout win at Cholsey United.

FINCHAMPSTEAD breezed through to the next round after they hit five past Compton.

Joel Day and Lewis Francis both netted braces and Stepehen Hunt added to the score to see Finch through with a 5-1 triumph.

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE got past Datchet with a penalty shootout victory.

Thames Valley Premier League

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS were on the end of a 6-0 defeat at home to Westwood Wanderers.

The loss leaves Woodley in 14th position after nine matches.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST took three points on the road with a 3-2 win at Westwood Wanderers Reserves.

Shaun Bannon Joseph Bonney and Kenny Evans scored to earn an away win for the league leaders.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY SWORDS picked up three points to take them up to ninth in the table with a 2-1 win at Maidenhead Town A.

Thames Valley Division Three

READING YMCA RAPIDS are up to third after they got the better of Taplow United Reserves.

YMCA recorded a win and a clean sheet with a 2-0 victory.

Thames Valley Division Four

HARCHESTER HAWKS suffered defeat for the first time this season after they lost to White Eagles.

The 2-1 defeat sees them drop down to second in the table.

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT climbed up to fourth with a convincing win over Pangbourne Development.

A brace from Nathan Rogers and goals from Bailey Curtis, Calvin Grainger and Cameron Benham helped Finch to a 6-0 win.

FINCHAMPSTEAD UNITED added three points to their tally with a 4-2 win over BERKS COUNTY ROVERS.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS earned their fourth win of the league season with a five-star performance.

Lydia Vettese notched a hat-trick and goals from Deanna Cane and Leah Why wrapped up a 5-0 win over Stonesfield Strikers.

WARGRAVE fell to a 4-0 defeat against top of the table Badshot Lea.

The defeat leaves them in sixth in the standings.

Cup

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES exited the cup after they lost out 3-1 to Wycombe Wanderers Reserves.

Reading & District Sunday League

Senior Division: AFC Bradfield 5-2 Maiden Place, Junction United 1-1 Tilehurst YM, Tilehurst Club 2-1 FC Sporty

Other: Cottage Inn 1-2 Burghfield, FC BAPCO 5-1 OLA, FC Showcase 6-0 Arborfield, LA Micro 5-2 Twyford Comets, Singh Sabha Slough 3-3 Woodley Wanderers (2-3 pens), Wokingham & Emmbrook 1-3 Englefield Eagles, 116 Exiles 3-2 Wayback Wanderers, Loxwood Park 2-0 Burghfield A, Reading Kites 0-8 Give Back, Barton Rovers Reserves 2-4 Sanctuary Strikers, FC Whitley Wood 2-4 Royal Albion, Give Back Reserves 5-2 New Engaldn, MAC 1-2 Racing Club de Woko

Division One: Burghfield Reserves 2-1 Berkshire Dons, Emmer Green 1-1 Caversham United, Rose & Thistle 0-6 Westwood Wanderers, Woodley Saints Hobnob 0-4 GC Untied

Division Two: Caversham AFC 0-6 AFC Pangbourne, Farley Hill 0-1 Southbank, Romania United 1-2 Barton Rovers, Woodley Wanderers Reserves 0-7 Goring United,

Division Three: FC Woodley 5-1 RE United, Hurst 5-0 Burghfield B, Thames Valley Railway 6-3 116 Exiles Reserves

Division Four: Brothers United 1-3 Reading United, Calcot FC 2-5 NFFT

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier: Crowthorne Inn 3-2 William Twigg

Division One: Woodley United Sunday 1-4 Panthers FC

Cup: Bracknell Corinthians 1-5 Finchampstead Athletic Sunday, FC Bentons 3-0 Bracknell Rangers, Raglan 2-6 Paggies Bar, Wokingham & Emmbrook Sunday 1-4 Englefield Eagles Reds, Freeman Royals 3-3 Finchampstead Athletic Reserves (4-3 pens), Hope & Anchor 1-6 Bracknell Cavaliers

Division Two: Bracknell Athletic 0-4 Braybrooke Athletic, Bracknell Spartans Vets 4-0 Silver Birch, FC Harmanswater 1-0 Harts of Brackell, Woodley Saints Tigers 0-2 Sandhurst

Division Three: Ashridge Park 3-6 Bracknell Royals, Bracknell Saint Germain 1-5 SF7, Finchampstead Athletic A 0-3 Crowthorne A, NEwbold 3-4 Bracknell Bisons, Silver Birch 4-0 William Twigg

Division Four: AFC Dukes Reserves 0-4 Finchampstead Athletic B, BAS FC 7-1 Bracknell Athletic Reserves, Bracknell Titans 1-11 Bracknell Spartan, Harts of Bracknell Stags 2-5 3M