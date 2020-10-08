Football round-up: Sumas and S4K Ladies hit hat-tricks while Kestrels bow out of FA Women’s Cup

FA Women’s Cup

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES’ Vitality Women’s FA cup run came to an end on Sunday at Met Police FC’s ground.



Hosts Fulham scored three times in the closing 11 minutes to seal an emphatic victory.

The match started end-to-end with Fulham caught offside in the first minute while United’s Bethan

Poole cut in from the right to shoot wide three minutes later.



Woodley’s keeper Nicole Haines comfortably dealt with Gemma Taylor’s shot on five minutes but could do nothing in the seventh minute when Lilly Lambird broke through United’s high defensive line

to beat Haines one on one to open the scoring. Both teams exchanged offsides when in promising positions before Ellen Surtees saw her free kick go wide of the upright on the quarter hour mark.



Fulham’s greater athleticism saw them close Woodley players down early resulting in half chances being created.



Rosie Page-Smith shot straight at Fulham’s goal stopper Chloe Bagshaw from 30 yards after

22 minutes which was quickly followed by good play from Freya Jenkins on the left wing and whose

shot come cross eluded Poole at the far post.



Maddie Sawyer’s shot on the turn won a corner. From the resulting kick Poole found the side netting as the game entered 30 minutes.



Haines was required to make an excellent save to her right seven minutes from half-time to prevent

Bianca Underhill doubling the lead which remained one-nil to the hosts at the break.



United made a change of formation for the second half and introduced Molly Lambourne and

Sophie Measham as they looked to be more dangerous in possession but it needed another save from Haines.

This time it came from from Megalie Mendes’ shot, to prevent Woodley falling further behind on 57 minutes.



Good play by Mollie Haines and Sawyer saw the latter shot wide as United sought the equaliser. The hosts did extend their lead on 58 minutes when Gemma Taylor’s cross from the right was met by Becky Stormer to head home from close range.



Sawyer saw Bagshaw deny here when one on one before the hosts score three times in late in the

game. Lauren Peck shot from the edge of the penalty area, Taylor converted a penalty and Jessica

Wadey completed the scoring one minute from time with a low drive.



WOODLEY UNITED LADIES: N Haines, M Haines, Wilkins, Gooch (Thomas), Surtees, Crook, Poole (Lambourne) Sawyer (Pearson), Page-Smith, Quinn (Bendall), Jenkins (Measham)

Subs not used: Cooke and Scot

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

A hat-trick from Sarah Leonard and a brace from Carloline Paterson saw WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES earn three points in an entertaining eight goal game against WARGRAVE WOMEN.



Hannah Sheehan, Beth Williams and Sian Blissett netted for the away side but it was the Sumas

who took the points in an entertaining 5-3 contest.



The win sees the Sumas move up to third in the table.



Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES earned their second league triumph of the season with a 4-1 victory over Wallingford AFC

Ladies.



Megan Cox bagged a hat-trick, while Kiah Owen also got on the scoresheet to seal a superb

win to take Fawkes up to fourth in the table.