Football round-up: Sumas beaten late while Berks smash six past Marlow

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD’s 10 game unbeaten run finally came to an end as they tasted defeat in the league for the first time this season against Newbury.



Daniel Langford put Newbury in front after five minutes and extended their lead, and bagged his second of the game in the 34th minute.

Finch fought back into the game when Callum Vallance got on the scoresheet in the 45th minute, but their fate was sealed when Toby Humphreys scored the final goal of the game just 10 minutes later.



Finch remain at the top of the table with a three point lead over Berks County, but have played four more matches than their title rivals.

BERKS COUNTY boosted their title hopes to cut the gap to Finch with an impressive 6-0 home win over Marlow United.



The Swords showed their superiority with six different players on the scoresheet as John Swift, Kai Hobbs, Harvey Griffiths, Shaun Wyllie, Ben Hall and William Day all found the net on a prolific afternoon.



Berks have been formidable in the league and have now won all seven of their matches in the Thames Valley Premier League. They host Burghfield on Saturday, while Finchampstead are away at Reading City U23’s.



Hellenic League Cup

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK suffered the heartache of a last-minute defeat as Windsor snatched the points with a last-gasp goal.



The Sumas went ahead when Day headed home from Nick Bateman’s cross but they were pegged back before half-time.

The Sumas took the lead to the second time when Day notched his brace, but Windsor fought back with another leveller before they stole all three points in stoppage time.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE are at the summit of the table as they made it four wins from four in the league with victory over Mortimer Reserves .



Wargrave will look to continue their 100% record in the division when they face Slough Heating Laurencians on Saturday.



HURST earned their first draw of the season to take them further away from the relegation zone.



Jake Horwood score for Hurst as they shared the points with Cookham Dean Reserves in a 1-1 stalemate. They face Reading YMCA away from home at the weekend.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES were beaten for just the second time this season in the league as they dropped to fourth in the table.



Lloyd Jacques was on the scoresheet but they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Maidenhead Town Reserves.



TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE suffered a heavy home defeat as they went down 5-1 to Henley Town to leave them in seventh.

Thames Valley Division Four

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS came away from Henley Town Development with a 3-1 win with goals from James Carter, Richard Cumner and Craig Lawson.

Meanwhile, FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT were beaten 1-0 at Reading YMCA Rapids.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES were beaten by top of the table TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN DEVELOPMENT.

Ellie Bishop, Elanor Pearson and Lydia Vettese scored to see of the Sumas, who are in sixth position in the table.



WAGRAVE WOMEN were beaten in a five-goal contest against City Belles Women.

Isabella Boonham and Sian Blissett scored late goals for Wargrave but couldn’t prevent defeat as the away side took the points.



EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES were beaten for the first time in the league this season with a 2-0 loss away at Carterton Ladies.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES continued their reign at the top of the league with their seventh win in 11 games.

S4K took a took three points away from home with a 3-1 win against Thatcham & Newbury Ladies after Kiah Owen, Sania Samad and Megan Cox netted for the Fawkes.