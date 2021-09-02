Football round-up: Sumas fall to Ascot United as fans return to Lowther Road

Combined Counties Premier North

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK were defeated on the road with a 3-1 loss at St Panteleimon on Saturday.



Despite a late fightback from the Sumas which saw Harris find the net from the penalty spot, they were beaten for the third time in three matches in a tough start to the campaign.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

The Sumas are still awaiting their first points of the season after they were narrowly beaten at home to Ascot United on Tuesday night.



Despite the disappointing result, it was a historic evening for the Wokingham club as they competed in the Combined Counties League for the first time in front of fans at Lowther Road.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Ascot United Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

It was also the first home game in charge for the new coaching team after Eliot Whitehouse was appointed as new boss after the management duo of Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston stepped down before the start of the campaign.



The visitors ensured they headed into half-time with an advantage as they opened the scoring five minutes before the break.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Ascot United Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Ascot then doubled their lead in the 55th minute to take control of the contest.



Sumas fought to get themselves back into the game in the 63rd minute when Jake White latched onto the rebound of his saved penalty and reduced the deficit.



However, the Sumas were unable to find an equaliser despite creating some promising chances.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Ascot United Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

READING CITY earned a point away from home in a 2-2 stalemate against Ascot United on Saturday.

Isthmian South Central

BINFIELD were defeated in a local derby clash against Bracknell Town in front of a bumper crowd at Hill Farm Lane.



On the back of their unfortunate FA Cup exit, the Moles returned to league action on Saturday with

a 3-0 triumph away at Northwood before Monday’s derby against Bracknell.

Binfield v Bracknell Town Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

An impressive crowd of 671 turned out on bank holiday Monday to show their support for non-league football to watch last season’s FA Vase runners-up.



And it was Binfield who flew out of the traps to make the perfect start as they took the lead in the third minute after a deflection off a Bracknell Town defender found the back of the net.

Binfield v Bracknell Town Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Grant grabbed an equaliser for the visitors in the 28th minute and Bracknell ensured they went into half-time with the lead as Bowerman converted a penalty two minutes before half-time.



Grant completed his brace in the 58th minute which was enough to ensure three points for Bracknell in a hard fought game.

Binfield v Bracknell Town Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Binfield co-manager Carl Withers said: “No complaints today, and beaten by the better team.



“This result won’t define our season but it is a reminder to us of the levels required in this league.



“Unbelievable support once again and was great to see so many old faces in the crowd.”



Co-manager Jamie McClurg added: ”I can honestly say that’s the first time since being a manager I’ve looked and said we were beaten by a better side on the day.



“We didn’t play to our levels. Football is brutal and I love it. Amazing support for both teams and we learn and move forward.”



Combined Counties Division One

BERKS COUNTY enjoyed a profitable weekend as they accumulated six points with two wins.



The Swords went a goal behind to Enfield Borough but showed their resilience to recover and claim the win.

Sandhurst v Berks County Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

In a local clash against Sandhurst Town, Berks made a fast start as Sackey put them in front.



Sandhurst got themselves back on level terms with a free-kick, but it was the Swords who took three points as Sackey converted his second of the afternoon as he met Leigh Allen’s cross.

Sandhurst v Berks County Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA suffered double defeat on the Bank Holiday weekend.



The Boars were beaten 3-1 away at Hilltop on Saturday after they had taken an early lead in the match through Reece Buckett.

Eversley & California Ladies Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Matty Angell’s team made an equally brilliant start on Monday at home to AFC Aldermaston as Buckett added another goal to his tally with a 10th minute opener.



However, Aldermaston levelled on the half hour mark and then grabbed a winner early in the second half to take the points.

Eversley & California Ladies Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Meanwhile, WOODLEY UNITED were dealt a heavy defeat away at Rayners Lane.



The Kestrels conceded seven to the currently league leaders, which leaves them in 20th position with three points from four games.