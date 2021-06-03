Football round-up: Sumas Ladies shot down as S4K Ladies finish as runners-up

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES concluded their season with a double defeat at the hands of Badshot Lea Ladies.



The first match saw Badshot take the points as they scored a vital second-half winner to cancel out Sarah Leonard’s goal to snatch the win.

The Sumas went ahead in the second match through Leonard as she netted her second of the day and they managed to preserve their lead at the break.



However, Badshot hit back with a second-half comeback and scored three as they ensured that they took maximum points from the two games.

The Sumas end the league season in seventh position out of the 10 competing teams.



TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN DEVELOPMENT made it a weekend to remember as they claimed two victories over WARGRAVE WOMEN FC.



The first match up was a one sided affair as Tilehurst ran out as 5-0 winners, scoring twice in the first-half and they followed it up with three more in the second with a clinical display.

However, the second encounter was a much loser contest and Wargrave had the lead at the break after Millie Bilcliff put them ahead in the 16th minute.



Tilehurst fought back and managed to claw back a victory to take six points from six as they scored twice to win 2-1.



Wargrave end their season where they currently sit in ninth position but may move down to tenth if City Belles manage to take at least four points from their remaining two fixtures.

Meanwhile, Tilehurst boosted themselves up to third in the table and still have one fixture left to play. A win would see Tilehurst finish the season as runners-up and just a point behind league leaders Woking Ladies.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

The final day of the league season saw S4K LADIES fall from first position and finish as runners-up in an impressive season as they had an agonising wait to see where they would end the season having concluded their season the previous week.



The Fawkes started the weekend as league leaders but had the potential of finishing in first, second or third with two sides below them, Mortimer Ladies and Thatcham & Newbury Ladies having games in hand.

Mortimer stormed to a sensational 10-0 victory over Newbury Ladies Development to be crowned as league champions.



Meanwhile, Thatcham & Newbury suffered a 2-1 defeat at Slough Town Rebels which meant that the

Fawkes finished as runners-up.



WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT finished their campaign with a 5-1 away defeat at Taplow United Ladies.

Wargrave end the season in seventh position out of nine teams.

Thames Valley Premier League

BERKS COUNTY remain in second place after they won their 14th game of the season with an away triumph at Burghfield which saw the Swords run out as 3-1 victors.

The Swords were then held to a stalemate at Mortimer on Monday evening in a 1-1 draw.

Berks are three points behind league leaders FINCHAMPSTEAD having played one game more.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE are up to second after they were awarded an away win at HURST. They are now just two points off league leaders Reading YMCA having both played 15 matches.



FC IMAAN LIONS are up to fourth after they earned a 2-0 home win over Rotherfield United. George Dallarda and Aaron James Perrin netted to earn three points for the Lions.



Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES were narrowly beaten by title challengers Goring United who took the points, with a solitary goal enough to separate the sides.

Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT are in seventh after the defeated Harchester Hawks on Friday evening.

Benjamin Martire netted a brace, while Liam Bulteel and Callum Niven added to the score to seal a 4-2 win for Finch.



BERKS COUNTY ROVERS won their seventh game of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over bottom side AFC Corinthians.

Bracknell Sunday League Sultan Cup

Finchampstead Athletic Sunday 3-1 Crowthorne InnCrowthorne Inn 5-1 Crowthorne FC

Crowthorne FC A 3-4 AFC Dukes

Bracknell Spartan Vets 0-4 Woodley United Sunday

FC Showcase 3-0 Harts of Bracknell