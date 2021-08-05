Football round-up: Sumas share six goals in Frimley Green friendly

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK and Frimley Green shared six goals in the Sumas’ final pre-season friendly before their campaign kicks off next weekend.

The Sumas return to competitive action on Saturday as they face an away trip to Easington Sports in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

BINFIELD took a 3-1 win over Ascot United as they step up preparations towards a new league season in the Isthmian League.

The Moles took a one-goal lead into the break as goalkeeper Chris Grace made a heroic save at the end of the half to preserve their advantage.

Ascot equalised but Binfield hit back from the penalty spot as Ollie Harris slotted the visitors back in front.

Callum Bunting netted the third Binfield goal of the afternoon to seal a triumph for Jamie McClurg and Carl Withers’ team.

Binfield face Hashtag United in their next pre-season clash at Hill Farm Lane on Saturday.



EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA finished their pre-season campaign with a victory over Camberley Town.

The Boars took a victory and a clean sheet with a 2-0 triumph as they now look ahead to their first Combined Counties league fixture next Saturday at home to London Samurai Rovers.

Eversley & California manager Matty Angell said: “Pre-season all done and dusted. Been some great workouts for the squad against higher opposition throughout and I’m really pleased with the squad we have put together for the coming season. Time to see what we can achieve together.”

WOODLEY UNITED were locked in a pre-season stalemate against Wallingford Town.

On their travels, the Kestrels settled for a 2-2 draw.