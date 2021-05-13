Football round-up: Sumas squeeze past Langley

Hellenic League Challenge Cup

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition after a single goal was enough to see off Langley.

James Clarke scored the winner in the first-half to gift Sumas victory as they set up a quarter-final tie away against Flackwell Heath Reserves on Saturday.

Thames Valley Premier League

BERKS COUNTY took a one point lead at the top of the table after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Newbury.

The Swords are now a point above second placed Finchampstead having played two less matches than their title rivals, and are four points ahead of third placed Wraysbury Village who have played the same number of games as Berks.

FINCHAMPSTEAD remain just behind the league leaders after their arranged fixture away at Marlow United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE’s 10-match winning streak came to an end as Slough Heating Laurencians snatched a point with a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2.

Despite dropping points for the first time this season, Wargrave stay at the summit of the division with a one point lead over Reading YMCA in second.

ELDON CELTIC climbed up to fourth with a 2-0 victory over Rotherfield United.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES are up to third after they claimed an emphatic 5-1 win away against TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE.

Alex Platt, Ano Mucherahowa, Joe Burrell and a brace from William Mabukwa sealed the win, while Adam Parker netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

Twyford are now just one place off the bottom of the table but with a sizable 12 point lead over Windlesham & Chobham Reserves.

Thames Valley Division Four

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS are up to fourth after they defeated FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT 2-0 away from home.

Sam Burling and Chris Searle scored the decisive goals to gift Berks three points in their sixth win in 12 matches, while Finch are in ninth with 12 points.

Bracknell Sunday League Sultan Cup

WOODLEY SAINTS KITES earned their second win in the cup with a 2-1 triumph over BRACKNELL RANGERS.



CROWTHORNE INN defeated SANDHURST 5-3, while RAGLAN took a 2-0 away win over FREEMAN ROYALS FC .

BRACKNELL ROYALS FC put nine past BRAYBROOKE ATHLETIC with a 9-4 triumph.



BRACKNELL CORINTHIANS edged BRACKNELL CAVALIERS in a five-goal contest with a 3-2 win.

WOODLEY UNITED SUNDAY took the win over ASHRIDGE PARK SUNDAY with a 5-3 victory.



FC SHOWCASE beat 3M 3-1, while WOODLEY SAINTS TIGERS defeated HARTS OF BRACKNELL 2-1 away.



SILVER BIRCH A were beaten by a solitary goal as BRACKNELL ATHLETIC RESERVES took victory.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES were held to a draw by Caversham AFC Ladies in a 1-1 stalemate as they earned a point on the road.

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES fell to their fourth defeat of the season as Carterton Ladies put four past them without reply. The Boars are in sixth but with several games in hand on the sides both above and below them in the table.



WARGRAVE WOMEN were beaten twice in a double header against league leaders Woking Ladies, 2-0 in the first game before a 4-1 loss.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES regained top spot after a double header triumph over Newbury Ladies Development.

Goals from Megan Cox and Charisse-Ellouise Tegear sealed a 2-0 win before Claudia Periquito netted the only goal in a 1-0 victory.