Football round-up: Sumas suffer penalty pain in FA Cup

Combined Counties Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA kicked off their new campaign with victory over London Samurai Rovers.

The visitors had the chance to take the lead in the 13th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Boars’ goalkeeper Sam Pigeon made a heroic save to keep the score locked at 0-0.

Eversley & California v London Samurai Pictures: Richard Milam

Eversley then broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time as Ali Dickie threaded a neat through ball through the heart of the Samurai defence to find Joe Pantony who squared the ball to Reece Buckett who finished the chance.

Eversley & California v London Samurai Pictures: Richard Milam

Buckett found a brace in the second half to give Eversley some breathing room with the same pair combining for the goal as Pantony’s cross was brought down by Buckett who fired the ball into the top corner.

Eversley & California v London Samurai Pictures: Richard Milam

Matty Angell’s team secured all three points with a third goal in the 90th minute as Paras Gill was brought down for a penalty and dispatched the spot kick to give his side the perfect start to the season.

Eversley & California v London Samurai Pictures: Richard Milam

Eversley manager Angell said: “Great way to start the season and a real team performance from the lads.”

Eversley & California v London Samurai Pictures: Richard Milam

On Tuesday evening, the Boars suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Wallingford Town as they conceded late.

Eversley & California v London Samurai Pictures: Richard Milam

Eversley went 2-0 down but showed resilience to hit back as Allston and Ross Mckernan netted to level the game. But Wallingford stole the points with a late winner in the 88th minute.

Eversley & California v London Samurai Pictures: Richard Milam

WOODLEY UNITED suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday evening at the hands of Bagshot.



The visitors were clinical with their finishing to take a four goal lead, before the Kestrels pulled back a consolation goal to finish the match 4-1.



FA Cup extra-preliminary round

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK suffered penalty heartbreak as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Easington Sports.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Easington Sports Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

After a 1-1 draw at the weekend, the teams were forced to meet again on Tuesday evening in a replay.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Easington Sports Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Again there was nothing to separate the sides throughout 120 minutes of football as the sides were locked in a 0-0 stalemate.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Easington Sports Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

White, Mullen and Eagle netted in the shootout for the Sumas but they were beaten 4-3.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Easington Sports Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Pre-season friendlies

BINFIELD were beaten by a last-gasp winner against Hashtag United in their final pre-season match before their competitive action starts.



Hashtag went ahead in the 16th minute as Kris Newby opened the scoring as he beat the keeper from outside the box.



The Moles hit back in search of an equaliser and came close on a couple occasions before they eventually found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.



Josh Harris dispatched the spot kick, but just six minutes later, Hashtag were awarded a penalty of their own.



Ross Gleed made no mistake to restore Hashtag’s advantage before the break.



Binfield found a leveller for the second time as Liam Tack finished his chance in the 66th minute.

With the game headed for a draw, Hashtag ensured they walked away with the victory as Harry Honesty snatched a last minute winner.



S4K LADIES continued their pre-season preparations before the start of their league campaign with a friendly against Abbey Rangers.



The Fawkes found themselves three goals down at the break and conceded three more in the second half as they were beaten 6-0 in a tough battle.