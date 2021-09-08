Football round-up: Sumas sunk at Wembley

Combined Counties Premier North

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK are still at the bottom of the table after their fifth defeat of the season.



The Sumas started strongly and created some early chances as they won some corners and could have capitalised on Josh Harris’ dangerous cross.



But it was the hosts who opened the scoring as they latched onto a long ball to score.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Wokingham responded quickly to try and find an equaliser as Jake White got on the end of Harris’ free-kick but headed just over the top.



Sumas’ goalkeeper Sean Woodward made an important stop from a long-range effort but couldn’t prevent Wembley from extending their lead before the break as they finished off a well-worked move.



A change of formation after the break saw the Sumas get on the ball and play some positive football but they were unable to convert any of their chances to get back in the contest.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Wembley ensured they wrapped up the three points with a third goal of the afternoon, while Mullan received a red card before Harris was also sent off after the final whistle.



Sumas coach Sam Wilson said: “It’s been a recurring message from us in the dressing room, it’s been fine margins for us.



“We switch off for five or ten minute periods and unfortunately at this level, you’ll concede.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

“It’s the lapse in concentration and trying to get the boys focused on the task in hand and the formation we set up.



“In the first 20 minutes, I was happy with how we were going. We created some chances from crosses, had a few corners but again we switched off and we were chasing the game.



“The second half was a similar story, they dominated the first 20 minutes but the last 20 minutes we started playing football and created some chances.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

“We now focus on the FA Vase and we’re back at home finally, it’ll be good to get as many supporters down as we can to see Lowther rocking in the Vase.”

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD made a disappointing start to their title defence as they were beaten 1-0 away at Burghfield.



Finch enjoyed a superb campaign last season as they stormed to the league title with 19 wins from 26 matches to beat Berks County to the summit by four points.



However, with a tough trip on the opening weekend to last season’s third-placed side Burghfield, Finch suffered their first defeat of the new league campaign.



Finch will be looking to get their first points on the board this coming weekend when they host Marlow United.



WARGRAVE were defeated in their opening game of the season in an entertaining contest away at Richings Park.



With the teams locked a goal apiece at half-time, it was the hosts Richings who took the share of the points as the five-goal game ended 3-2 in favour of the home side.



WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS were narrowly beaten in their opening match at home to Maidenhead Town.



The visitors took the win with two late goals as John Swift and Samuel Angel condemned Woodley to defeat.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST made a flying start to the season as they put six past FC IMAAN LIONS.



Shaun Bannon bagged a hat-trick, Joseph Bonney netted a brace and Hayden Best also got on the scoresheet to confirm a big victory.



FC Imaan Lions clawed back a consolation goal but had to settle for a 6-1 loss.

Thames Valley Division Two

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE made a perfect start to the new season with a 5-1 triumph over BERKS COUNTY SWORDS.



Sean Kelly scored twice, while Nathan Manser, Adam Parker and Ben Claridge all got on the scoresheet for Twyford. Matt Panton scored a consolation goal for Berks.



HURST RESERVES started with defeat at home to Windlesham & Chobham Reserves.



Joseph Peck scored for Hurst, but they were beaten 2-1.

Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT opened with a fine away performance at SB Phoenix Development.



Cameron Pritchard stole the show with a hat-trick as he opened the scoring in the fourth minute and added two more in quick succession after the break.



Hugh Elliot notched the other goal as Finch took three points on the road.



HARCHESTER HAWKS earned three points with a win and a clean sheet away at White Eagles.



BERKS COUNTY ROVERS took an away win at Pangbourne Development in an eight-goal contest.



Jadan McEwen hit a brace, while Christopher McKay and Louis Woodbridge also scored in a 5-3 success.



FINCHAMPSTEAD UNITED were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Farnham Royal Mavericks.



Behlol Itkerd put Finch ahead in the 30th minute, but a 65th minute equaliser from the visitors meant that the spoils were shared.

Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES begun their season with a home defeat to Winchester City Flyers.

Woodley United Ladies v Winchester City Flyers Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

It was a heavy defat as the Flyers took advantage of their 2-0 lead and added four more goals in the second-half to cap a 6-1 win.

Southern Region Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES earned a point in their debut match in their new division with a 2-2 stalemate away at Milton United Ladies.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN made a storming start as they smashed 11 goals past Denham United Ladies Reserves.

Leah Why had her shooting boots on as she bagged four goals, complimented by braces from Elanor Pearson and Celia Spanu.



Georgia Haswell, Eve Rhind and Tilly Waight also netted to round off a huge victory.



WARGRAVE WOMEN & GIRLS took a point away from home in a 4-4 thriller away to Penn & Tylers Green Ladies.

Woodley United Ladies v Winchester City Flyers Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Sian Blissett equalised in the first-half for Wargrave, while Millie Bilcliff netted a brace to help earn a draw.

Thames Valley Division 3S

WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT settled for an away point courtesy of Tina Leah’s goal.