Football round-up: Sumas take away win at Camberley Town

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA faced a tricky test against Met Police FC in a friendly match.

Eversley & California FC pictures: Richard Milam

Met Police hit eight goals past the Boars without reply in a stunning display, but Eversley manager Matty Angell took plenty of positives after a challenging test for his young side.

Boars manager Angell said: “It was always gonna be a really tough test against class opposition like Met Police FC, but really proud of the team to keep going and get valuable minutes in the bank. A great experience for our young side.”



The Boars overturned a two goal deficit to earn a draw at Badshot Lea.

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK were beaten after an 89th minute goal proved to be the winner in a one-goal contest against Penn & Tylers Green.



The Sumas came close to the target but were denied by the woodwork on three separate occasions.

Sumas recovered from their weekend defeat with an away win on Tuesday evening as they beat Camberley Town 3-2.

WOODLEY UNITED put four past Taplow United in a 4-1 pre-season friendly victory.



S4K LADIES were given a tough battle in the searing heat against a side two divisions above them as they played Caversham Ladies.



The Fawkes shipped four goals but managed to settle into the match and create some chances of their own.

Despite a positive response from S4K in the second half, they were unable to convert any of the chances that they forged and conceded another goal as the match ended 5-0 to Caversham.



The Fawkes return to action with another friendly match on Sunday, August 1 against Wrasybury.