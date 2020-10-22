Football round-up: Wargrave win thrilling 13-goal contest

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 away win at Maidenhead Town.

James Payne opened the scoring before second half goals from Callum Vallance and Dylan Chaffin ensured that Finch would go top of the table after their unbeaten start.



BERKS COUNTY made it two wins from two with a convincing away victory at Reading City U23’s.

The Swords moved up to second in the table, with a game in hand over table toppers Finchampstead after their perfect start to the season.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS got on the board with their first point of the season as they drew away at Marlow United after a late free-kick from Adam King ensured they would return with a draw.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE were victors in a stunning game against Holyport Reserves which saw a remarkable 13 goals scored.

With the scores locked at 6-6 after an incredibly entertaining battle between two sides, Wargrave were given the chance to take the points with a penalty in the final minute.



Despite the penalty being saved, Wargrave had the ball in the back of the net in bizarre circumstances as a Holport defender cleared the ball which took a cruel deflection off his own player and headed into the net as Wargrave won the chaotic contest.

Meanwhile, HURST were on the end of a heavy defeat against FC IMAAN LIONS who recorded a 7-3 victory.

Thames Valley Division Two

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE moved up to third with their second victory of the season as they hit six past Windlesham & Chobham Reserves.



Sean Kelly enjoyed a remarkable goal scoring afternoon as he smashed five goals, while Adam Gozzard added to the scoresheet to seal a brilliant 6-2 victory.



HURST RESERVES took their first win of the campaign with a 4-2 triumph over Datchet.

Noah Hodge netted a brace, while Tim Grenham and Ashley Lamb also scored to seal victory.



Thames Valley Division Three

WOODLEY UNITED A suffered their first defeat of the season after two late goals from Maidenhead Town A.



Goals from Woodley’s Matthew McFrederick and Telmo Abreu saw the sides locked at 2-2 before two late goals from the visitors meant that they took the points.



Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES are at the top of the league after they hit Wycombe Wanderers for six.

Rosie Page-Smith hit a hat-trick, while goals from Rebecca Gooc, Freya Jenkins and Molly Lambourne ensured that the Kestrels made it two wins from two in the league.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES suffered a heavy defeat as they lost 7-2 away at Milton United Ladies.

Tina Leahy and Sarah Leonard got on the scoresheet for the Sumas but they were beaten handsomely in what was their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES climbed up to second place in the league after the earned three points and a clean sheet against WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT.

Kiah Owen, Claudia Periquito and Samantha Sadler scored to ensure that S4K earned the points in an impressive display.