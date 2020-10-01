Football round-up: Wokingham & Emmbrook progress in FA Youth Cup

Thames Valley Women’s Division One



WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES suffered a heavy defeat after they were beaten 7-1 in their away trip to Tilehurst Panthers Women Development.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies. Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Lydia Vettese and Tilly Waight both scored braces to ensure that Tilehurst maintained their winning start to the season, while the Sumas were beaten for the second time this season.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies

They dropped down to eighth position in the table having played three games, but have a chance to return to form to end their run of two consecutive defeats when they travel away to face Wargrave Women on Sunday.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies

WARGRAVE WOMEN earned their first win of the season as they beat Caversham AFC Ladies to move up to fifth in the table.

A stunning first-half performance from Wargrvae saw them go into half-time with a four goal lead after goals from Hannah Sheehan, Millie Bilcliffe and a double from Sian Blissett.

Caversham clawed two goals back in the second half, but Wargrave held onto claim all three points.



EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Milton United Ladies to ensure they remained unbeaten in their opening two league games.

The Boars are fourth having won one and drawn one of their two fixtures in the league.

FA Youth Cup



WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK Booked their place in the second qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup after a comprehensive win over Cove FC U18’s.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FA Youth Cup

Jack Webb enjoyed a sensational night for the young Sumas side as he smashed in four goals, while Mason Creech and Alfie Wilson added to the score to record a superb 6-2 win to take them through.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FA Youth Cup



Friendlies

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS ended their pre-season campaign with a victory in well contested game against WARGRAVE FC which saw the Kestrels win 3-2.

Woodley United Royals begin their league season on Saturday with an away fixture against BERKS COUNTY, while Wargrave host Slough Heating Laurencians in Thames Valley Division One.

Nick Payne netted for FINCHAMPSTEAD but they were defeated 2-1 by Westwood Wanderers.

Finch play Maidenhead Town away from home in their opening fixture in Thames Valley Premier League.

Bracknell Senior Cup semi-final

FC Fernhill booked their place in the final of the Bracknell Senior Cup with a 3-1 win over Morale Madrid.

FC Fernhill v Morale Madrid

FC Fernhill v Morale Madrid

Hellenic Premier Division

BINFIELD bounced back from their weekend draw by taking all three points against Flackwell Heath after a late winner from Elliot Legg.



The Moles went behind early in the match as the visitors broke the deadlock with just two minutes on the clock.



Binfield had to withstand pressure from Flackwell throughout the first-half as goalkeeper Chirs Grace was called into action.



However, the Moles hit back early in the second half as Josh Harris levelled the score in the 48th minute. And Binfield ensured that they would come away with maximum points as Elliot Legg struck a low drive past the keeper in the 74th minute.

Binfield move up to second having played four matches.



Binfield co-manager Carl Withers said: “These lads will always find a way to win games and this was the case against a resilient, hard working side in Flackwell Heath. Two special goals from Josh Harris and Elliot Legg in front of another fantastic crowd and we will now prepare right for another tough test this Saturday.”



Hellenic Division One East

WOODLEY UNITED are just above the drop zone after their third defeat of the season with a 2-1 away loss at Holyport.

The Kestrels went into the break two goals down, and despite an improved second-half display that saw Max Laschok claw a goal back, they were unable to find an equaliser as they fell to a narrow defeat.



Combined Counties Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA were dealt a sickening late blow as they conceded a stoppage time goal against Godalming Town in a 2-1 defeat.

The Boars went behind just before half-time but found a leveller on the hour mark through Ross Mckernan.

Eversley & California v Chessington & Hook. Pictures: Richard Milam

But a stoppage time winner from Godalming ensured that Eversley went away with nothing to show for their performance.