Football round-up: Woodley Saints Hobnob march to cup success

Reading Sunday Social League final

WOODLEY SAINTS HOBNOBS FC took home the trophy after a solitary goal was enough to see them to victory against Hype Train FC.



Woodley took an early lead as they struck just 11 minutes into the match.

Woodley Saints Hobnobs v Hypetrain Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Chances came the way for both sides in a close contest as both goalkeepers were tested frequently.



Saints came inches away from doubling their advantage just before the break as they smacked a shot against the post before the rebound was blazed over the target.



The game took a twist when Hype Train were given the chance to level the final from the penalty spot,

but the Woodley goalkeeper made a heroic save as he dove to his left to keep the spot kick out.

Woodley Saints Hobnobs v Hypetrain Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Woodley held on to their one goal lead to be crowned as RSSL cup winners.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE kept their title hopes alive by putting four past Rotherfield United away from home in midweek.



They were rewarded three more points at the weekend with an away win over Cookham Dean Reserves.



Sam Wild was in the scoring mood as he bagged a hat-trick against Rotherfield, and Stuart Moss added the fourth to seal three points.

Woodley Saints Hobnobs v Hypetrain Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Wargrave still have a chance of securing the league title going into the final game of the season and are currently in second position, just two points behind league leaders Reading YMCA.



This weekend sees a title showdown between the two teams as they face each other with the title on the line.



Wargrave will need to secure an away victory against Reading YMCA to be crowned as champions.



FC IMAAN LIONS confirmed a third placed finish in the table as they smashed eight goals past Rotherfield United in an emphatic victory.

Woodley Saints Hobnobs v Hypetrain Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES got the better of HURST RESERVES in an entertaining spectacle.



Seven goals were required to separate the sides as Berks came out as 4-3 victors.



Berks are fifth in the table with two fixtures left, while Hurst are in ninth and also have two games left.

Woodley Saints Hobnobs v Hypetrain Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE were beaten in a 12-goal game by Richings Parks Reserves.



In a game full of goals, Adam Parker, Sean Kelly, Alfie Alleyne and Richard Bennett got on the scoresheet for Twyford, but four goals from Mikolaj Kapala saw Richings win.