A REQUEST to divert a footpath in Shinfield has been given approval by the planning committee.

Known as Footpath 12, it currently runs along Hollow Lane. It will be moved 12 metres and be two-metres.

The proposal to move it was first made in 2012 when outline planning consent was given to the Shinfield West development.

Chair of the committee, Cllr Simon Weeks, said that it was a very minor diversion and was a very straightforward matter.

The vote was passed unanimously.