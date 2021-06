FORENSIC police officers have been called to a Wokingham town centre street this afternoon.

Police at Norton Road in Wokingham.. An area is cordoned off Picture: Steve Smyth

A stretch of Norton Road has been cordoned off, to allow the investigation to take place.

Officers in protective clothing have been seen removing evidence from the scene.

Norton Road is off Denmark Street and between the junctions of Langborough Road and Finchampstead Road and opposite the Premier Inn hotel.

Thames Valley Police have been contacted for more details.

More follows.