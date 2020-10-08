Forest Healthcare: Why Pinehurst Care Centre tailors activities to suit each of the residents.

‘WE HAVE such a good time here – I love it.”

Victoria Pembroke heads up the activities at Pinehurst Care Centre in Crowthorne, a role she’s loved for nearly six years.

The 47-bed home is split into three houses, a 21-bed dementia community, a 10-bed residential community and a 16-bed transitional community.

Staff at the centre aim to empower residents, be they long-term residents or visiting for some respite and post-operative care.

One of the houses in the complex specialises in assisting people with dementia, and sees Pinehurst employ specialist nursing and care staff to offer 24-hour care.

A large part of that is Victoria’s team, who arrange a host of activities all suited to the people they are looking after.

“We want to give our residents a sense of purpose,” she explains. “Just because you’re in a care home, it doesn’t mean you’re giving up. What we do is empower residents, and encourage them to tell us what they’d like to do.

“It’s not just about singing and dancing – although we do a lot of that – for some, it might be having a role within the home, such as clearing the tables away. For others, it can be helping in the gardens.

“It’s important at this stage of life to help give them a sense of purpose.”

And don’t think this is Pinehurst looking for some extra hands around the home. Victoria is emphatic that by giving people opportunities to take part in the centre’s everyday routine, it can be beneficial, particularly for those who have dementia.

“I want to make our residents feel special and involved,” she explains. “To them it feels like they have a purpose in life.”

With her team, Victoria arranges activities for the three separate units, bringing them together for special events such as musical entertainment. And they can also pursue individual activities.

“Everyone is different,” she says. “We find out everyone’s story, and prepare a profile before the move in, such as what they’ve done in the past.”

This has its benefits, such as when they had a visit from some rabbits. “One of the residents held a rabbit and he was crying,” Victoria said. “He used to breed them, and he remembered that.”

Activities is a broad brush, and can include the small things that matter – Pinehurst has a well-stocked selection of jigsaws to complete, for example. And with some guests, they’ll adapt sporting events to be safely used in the home.

“There was one person who liked boxing, so we got a pair of boxing gloves and let him punch a ball,” Victoria says, showing the lengths her team will go to.

In normal times, the centre welcomes regular visits: “We’re massively involved with Crowthorne’s community,” Victoria says. “Primary schools, nurseries, Brownies and Beavers all come in regularly. It’s incredible what happens here.”

This includes seeing nursery-aged children joining the residents for activities such as painting, biscuit decorating and picture bingo.

“One primary school comes in costume for World Book Day and the children sit and read with the reisdents, it’s great.”

For the moment though, Pinehurst uses modern technology to let residents interact with families and friends.

“We do video Whatsapp calls, Zoom calls, we’ve got a Facebook page so families can see what we’ve been doing,” Victoria says. “And we’re linking up with schools and the nursery on Zoom so hopefully they won’t miss out.”

Victoria loves her job and she hopes to make your loved ones welcome at Pinehurst. To find out more, give Pinehurst a call and find out what activities she can arrange for you.

Nothing we can write here can convey the understanding, warmth and care that Pinehurst Care Centre staff have for their residents. Our reputation is one we are very proud of. It is best if you meet with us at your earliest opportunity to register your interest.

Please visit Pinehurst Care Centre at any time, however as we are a busy home it’s best to telephone and arrange a visit with our manager, or administrator, who will show you around.

Call 01344 774 233 or email us at pinehurst@foresthc.com or visit www.foresthc.com

Pinehurst Care Centre, Dukes Ride, Crowthorne RG45 6ND

01344 774233

www.foresthc.com