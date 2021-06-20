Forget the 5k, David’s run an impressive 500k for South Hill Park

A BRACKNELL man has run 500km to raise money for South Hill Park Trust.

Last year, the centre launched a fundraising campaign to raise £500,000 to help cover the impact of the pandemic.

On Sunday, June 12, last year, David Baker pledged his support for the cause.

Last week, he completed the 310 mile challenge 365 days later, ending at South Hill Park.

At the start of his journey David set a goal of £1,000 — which he surpassed with £1,095.

“South Hill Park Trust has served the community for almost five decades and the aim of raising this money is to help it continue for many years to come,” he said.

“Am I crazy? Maybe I am but someone has to do something to help South Hill Park.

“I’m not much of a runner but I’m going to try my best.”

The trust has raised more than £120,000 over the last year with the help of more than 3,000 residents, organisations and businesses.

It has also been given a further £345,072 from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Arts Council England (ACE).

It brings the total to more than £465,000.

South Hill Park Trust chief executive, Craig Titley said: “The love shown for South Hill Park Arts Centre over the past year has been humbling.

“David is just one of hundreds and hundreds of people who stepped up in the venue’s hour of need.

“The support shown by the public and central government meant the trust did not have to make any of its staff redundant and was even able to offer some online and in-person performances and courses throughout the lockdowns.

“Saving South Hill Park, protecting jobs, keeping the arts alive, supporting general well-being and mental health and reducing isolation and loneliness were central to the trust’s covid plans.

“On behalf of the trust, a very big thank you to David and all of our supporters.”

Money donated meant the trust was financially strong enough to re-open, welcome back audiences and visitors and make plans for the future.

It attracts more than 200,000 people to the centre every year for an arts, entertainment and education programme.

There are more than 70 staff and 150 volunteers.

For more information, visit: southhillpark.org.uk/donate today.