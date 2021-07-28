Forget the bumps, Benny is rowing for his 50th

ROWING 100km may not be everyone’s chosen birthday celebrations, but one man is determined to do exactly that.

Benny Fennell is marking his 50th birthday by rowing the 62-mile distance in 24 hours.

He is fundraising for Home-Start Wokingham District, a family support charity that aims to give disadvantaged children a better start in life.

Amy, Benny’s wife and fundraising manager at the Wokingham charity, said she is really proud of him taking on the rowing challenge.

“We’ve raised £1,600 already, we’re doing really well,” she says.

Amy says after buying a rowing machine during lockdown, her husband has joined friends via Zoom for training sessions.

They will also be involved in the fundraiser.

Throughout the 24 hours, friends across the globe will be tuning in for 5km (three-mile) stints, with some joining from Australia.

“He has a schedule of those joining, and we’re going to source another rowing machine for the house, so some people can physically join him,” Amy explains.

The challenge begins on Friday, July 30, at noon.

Benny is hoping to raise £5,000, inspired by his 50th year.

Amy says the money will fund six-months of support for 10 families.

“It all makes such a difference this year,” she says. “We’re trying to raise as much as we can as a charity.

“With lots of events cancelled, online and virtual fundraisers are key.”

This year also marks the charity’s 25th anniversary.

“We really want to encourage anyone that wants to set a personal challenge to fundraise for us,” she said.

Any keen walkers are invited to join the Home-Start Hikers on Saturday, September 11, for a 25km (mile) Thames Bridges Trek.

The charity is hoping to gather 25 team members for the event.

For more information, or to donate to Benny’s fundraiser, visit: localgiving.org/fundraising/24HourRowingChallenge

To sign up to the Home-Start Hikers, email: amy@home-startwd.org.uk