Forget the dragon … St George is busy fighting Covid (with a little help from a Mummer)

Crowds used to cheering on traditional mummers’ plays with St George, a Turkish Knight and a dragon in combat outside a pub can still enjoy the fun despite Covid rules, writes Sue Corcoran.

Squire (leader) of Hurst Morris People, Karen Ricketts, has written her own, really funny, one character version of the play.

“Normally we have a cast of five or six for our St George’s Day mummers’ play, but Covid put paid to that.

“So, on behalf of Hurst Morris, I wrote and acted an online version, featuring just me as St George, to cheer people up now,” said Karen.

“I released it on Boxing Day, another traditional time for the plays.

“I adapted our usual script. St George, instead of being stabbed to death, dies of Covid but, as usual, he miraculously recovers with a wonder drug.

“And I have a six-foot sword to keep social distance, all the while keen to carry on slaying.”

Karen in a scene from her one-person Mummers play

Karen, an accountant from Twyford, working at Peter Upton chartered accountants, Maidenhead, added: “I thoroughly enjoyed writing and performing the play.”

Her daughter Helen 12, a pupil at The Piggott School, Wargrave, did the filming and her son Daniel, 11, at Polehampton Juniors, Twyford, made props including

the giant syringe.

Viewers have acclaimed the production. One said: “After the strangest of Christmases, this is a brilliant treat. The play has all the traditional elements but with very funny and sharp twists to reflect our Covid times. It’s such clever writing.”

The play has been entered for a mummers’ play for one online festival.

It can be seen online at the Hurst Morris People Facebook page, on their website www.hump.org.uk