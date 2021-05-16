Former addict opens post-rehab centre in Woodley

A CHARITY that supports former addicts with post-rehab care is looking for more premises in Woodley.

Hope and Vision Communities provides move-on accommodation to people that have completed a residential rehabilitation programme for an addiction.

Last month it secured £10,000 from the National Lottery, which will help the charity expand to meet its waiting list.

Formed in September by Tony Attwood, the charity launched its first Woodley property in December.

Mr Attwood has 25 years of experience with addiction and crime, and 15 years of community, prison and residential treatment.

He is now an active Christian, after spending time at Hare Hatch-based Yeldall Manor, a Christian drug and alcohol rehab centre.

Inspired by his time there, Mr Attwood said the setting was “perfect”.

He described it as a “beautiful place with wonderful people and a love I’d never experienced before, or never noticed, or knew how to accept if I did”.

He believes the combination of community living, the Church and counselling led him to sobriety.

“Change was difficult within the system,” he said. “I was a hopeless case, a lost cause — nobody thought I could change. But I have had this journey out of prison and into treatment, and then into my new life.

“It’s been long-term, but short term solutions cost more money to society, because nothing changes. People need the whole package, a holistic approach, to produce real change.”

As part of his rehab programme, Mr Attwood was required to be of service to others.

“It’s removing me from myself,” he explained. “Addicts can be very self-centred people, it’s part of the trauma.

“Service is very important in all parts of my life now, it’s fulfilling in an unexpected way. I spent my whole life searching for that fulfilment in other things — always chasing something else — I finally found what I was looking for in service.”

This spurred him to launch Hope and Vision Communities, a place for people who have demonstrated change.

“When I was coming to the end of my time at Yeldall Manor, I had a lot of anxiety about moving on. I couldn’t find anywhere to live.

“Many private landlords are reluctant to rent to people who are on Universal Credit, and there’s a big stigma with addiction — it can be really hard to find housing.”

In the end, Mr Attwood found a home through word of mouth, but wants to remove the anxiety over the next step for others.

“We help people build up references, the income to move on and new networks in their community,” he said.

The accommodation is mostly funded through benefits, but the rent reduces for all tenants that find themselves work, as an incentive.

The charity also offers emotional support, help to secure a job, education and training.

The homes have random drug and alcohol testing to maintain accountability and safety, house meetings to encourage peer support, set goals and resolve issues, a cleaning rota to share the responsibility for the living standards.

Mr Attwood said the charity is soon hoping to secure allotments in Woodley to support its residents.

“I’ve found gardening very therapeutic,” he said. “My experience with God has transformed my life. Being out in the natural world and working the ground is part of that.”

With recent sponsorship from Reeds Solicitors in Reading, the charity has acquired a van to help pick up donations and move furniture for residents.

Judy Matthews, whose husband works at Reeds, is also fundraising for Hope and Vision.

This summer, she will be taking on three sporting challenges, Bike Oxford, an 80-mile race, along with the London Triathlon and the Blenheim Triathlon Sprint.

She aims to raise more than £800 and is currently £500 under target.

Mr Attwood said he hopes Ms Matthews will smash the goal, in her activities this summer.

Hope and Vision is also supported by Share Wokingham in Norreys and Kerith Community Church in Bracknell.

He is looking to speak to any landlords, property developers or investors that would be interested in supporting the charity as it expands its services.

For more information, visit: www.hopeandvision.org.uk

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/judy-matthews