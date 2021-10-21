Former Dragon launches £300,000 recruitment drive in Winnersh

A DRAGONS’ Den legend is launching a recruitment drive in Winnersh.

James Caan has invested £300,000 into a new office near Winnersh Triangle as he expands his recruitment agency, IGA Talent Solutions.

This will be the firm’s fourth branch, with offices already open in Geneva, London and Leeds.

As part of the recruitment drive, Mr Caan is looking to double IGA’s international workforce by creating 15 new jobs.

The ex-Dragon, who launched the company in 2018, said: “I’m very proud of IGA Talent Solutions’ successes, and its creation of new job roles, especially during what was such a difficult period for unemployment rates.

“I feel certain that bringing the right people to the office in Winnersh will lead to IGA enjoying even more success in the surrounding area and beyond.”

Bradley Parker, who will help lead the new centre, said the £300,000 investment is “incredible”.

“The area is teeming with talent and, if you’re ambitious, there’s no-one better to work for or better place to be,” he added.

“We know that, following lockdown, businesses are ready to invest in their future – and we are too.

“Opening an office in Winnersh shows how much belief we have in the area and, crucially, our neighbouring businesses.”

For more information, visit: www.igatalent.com