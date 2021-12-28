Former Holt School pupils hunts for classmates for reunion

A FORMER Holt School pupil is on the hunt for her classmates.

Chrissy Church, who joined the school as Chrissy Swan in 1973, is hoping to organise a reunion celebration next year.

She is looking to reunite students in class 5R, who will all be celebrating their 60th birthdays this year.

Ms Church, who now lives in Winchester, said that she was one of the oldest in her class, and celebrated her 60th birthday in September.

She hopes to bring together classmates at The Rose Inn, which she remembers fondly for its Tia Maria coffees.

“The Rose has always featured in our lives,” she said. “I remember the old building.”

Ms Church said that 5R were also known as the St Trinian’s of the Holt Grammar School for Girls.

They were the last year of the 11 Plus Grammar classes, and despite being told to set an example for the younger students, Ms Church said her classmates were a “very lively class” and did what they wanted.

“We got up to many pranks, especially during the fifth year, which was our O Level year,” she explained. “They ranged from stuffing clothes into the piano in the music room to creating stink bombs and letting them loose all over the school.”

Ms Church said that the school’s shrubbery provided shelter some of the girls that were smokers.

“Teachers would find us, but only to borrow cigarettes,” she said.

Ms Church said that around 10 students from the class have reunited a few times, despite living in Switzerland, Scotland, Wales, Dorset, Somerset, Hereford, Hampshire and Berkshire. She hopes that more will join next year.

“We grew up together,” she said. “We shared the good and bad times.”

Looking back on her time at the Wokingham school, Ms Church said that she had an “amazing” English teacher called Hilary Davis.

Having left education after her O Levels, Ms Church went straight into an administration role. But in 2010, she decided to complete an English degree through the Open University, inspired by Ms Davis’ impact on her education.

She now works part-time as a hypnotherapist.

“I’ve always helped people,” Ms Church added. “Even in school, people would come to me.”

Some of her classmates saw through their childhood career ambitions, with one becoming a midwife, and another an architect.

To contact Ms Church about the 5R reunion, email: chrischurch_40@hotmail.com