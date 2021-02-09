Four in 10 people felt they needed time off for mental health

NEW FIGURES released last week show 40% of people in the South East have felt the need to take time off because of their mental health during the pandemic.

Marking Time to Talk Day, data from a survey of more than 4,700 people said only 12% actually took time off work for their mental health.

Nearly one in five said they have fewer people to talk to since the pandemic. This was mostly due to being isolated from a support network, and not being able to meet to talk face-to-face.

The national campaign day was launched eight years ago by Time to Change, the mental health anti-stigma campaign, led by the charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

According to the new research, a simple message of support from a colleague, friend or family member can make all the difference.

This year, the campaign focuses on The Power of Small – the difference small conversations or gestures can make.

Jo Loughran, director of Time to Change, said: “The last year has been hard and it’s perhaps made more people realise that we can all struggle with our mental health at times. Let’s take this opportunity to ensure that we all feel comfortable talking about it, too.

“Lots of small conversations can add up to a big difference.

“So, this Time to Talk Day, play your part – send a text, reach out, have a conversation.”

Time to Change suggested three tips to help people talk: residents should ask questions and listen, think about the time and place of the conversation, such as talking on a walk. They also suggest friends don’t need to try and fix the problem – as listening can often be enough.

Time to Change is running a virtual festival, which includes virtual laughing yoga class, a draw-along art class and a lunch and learn for employers.

For more information visit: www.time-to-change.org.uk/get-involved/time-talk-day