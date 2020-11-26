Four men charged over van tool thefts

FOUR MEN have been charged with theft, after tools were stolen from parked vans.

John McDonagh, 27, of Featherstone Road, Ealing; Michael McDonagh, 23, of Lyndhurst Road, Tilehurst; Patrick McDonagh, 21, of Uxbridge Road, Hayes and Gerrard Ward, 22, of the Meadway, Tilehurst were charged on Friday with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of going equipped for theft.

On Wednesday, November 11, a van parked at the Coppid Beech Hotel in Bracknell was broken into, and £3,000 worth of tools stolen.

And a van outside Serco in Reading was broken into and £1,800 worth of tools stolen.