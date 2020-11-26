Wokingham.Today

Four men charged over van tool thefts

by Phil Creighton
FOUR MEN have been charged with theft, after tools were stolen from parked vans.

John McDonagh, 27, of Featherstone Road, Ealing; Michael McDonagh, 23, of Lyndhurst Road, Tilehurst; Patrick McDonagh, 21, of Uxbridge Road, Hayes and Gerrard Ward, 22, of the Meadway, Tilehurst were charged on Friday with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of going equipped for theft.

On Wednesday, November 11, a van parked at the Coppid Beech Hotel in Bracknell was broken into, and £3,000 worth of tools stolen.

And a van outside Serco in Reading was broken into and £1,800 worth of tools stolen.

