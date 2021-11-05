Four-minute theft in Earley road

THIEVES took just four minutes to break into an Earley home last week.

Thames Valley Police said that between 9.12pm and 9.16pm on Wednesday, November 3, the burglars smashed a rear patio glass pane, entered and ransacked the Sutcliffe Avenue house.

The force is now appealing for anyone who noticed anything suspicious, or may have CCTV, video doorbell or dash-cam footage from Sutcliffe Avenue or Meadow Road that could have potentially recorded a vehicle these unknown persons used which may help with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101m quoting reference number 43210497823.

For advice on how to protect your home from thieves, Thames Valley Police has an online Home Security Guide.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”