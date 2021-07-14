Four needed to step up to Winnersh Parish Council

Winnersh Parish Council is looking for four new councillors on a volunteer basis.

Based at Winnersh Community Centre, at Bearwood Recreation Ground, the council maintains the open space, sports pitches, play areas, outdoor gym and community centre.

It also manages the allotment garden in Woodward Close.

Chairman of the council, Cllr Paul Fishwick, encouraged those that like to help their community to apply.

“There is a lot of satisfaction to be gained from helping run local services for local people,” he said.

From the applications, a shortlist will be created.

All those on the shortlist will be invited to a meeting of full council on Tuesday, September 14, in the evening.

It will be an opportunity to meet councillors and staff, and to present the application.

Applicants are welcome to attend and observe a full council meeting on Tuesday, July 20, to learn some background to how the council operates.

An application form is available from the parish clerk, Philip Stoneman, at: clerk@winnersh.gov.uk.

It can also be downloaded from the parish council website.

The deadline for applications is noon on Monday, August 30.

For more information, visit: www.winnersh.gov.uk or call 0118 989 3769.