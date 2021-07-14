Wokingham.Today

Four needed to step up to Winnersh Parish Council

by Jess Warren0
Winnersh parish
Trees in a park at Winnersh Meadows Picture: Fluffball / Wikimedia Commons

Winnersh Parish Council is looking for four new councillors on a volunteer basis.

Based at Winnersh Community Centre, at Bearwood Recreation Ground, the council maintains the open space, sports pitches, play areas, outdoor gym and community centre.

It also manages the allotment garden in Woodward Close.

Chairman of the council, Cllr Paul Fishwick, encouraged those that like to help their community to apply.

“There is a lot of satisfaction to be gained from helping run local services for local people,” he said.

From the applications, a shortlist will be created.

All those on the shortlist will be invited to a meeting of full council on Tuesday, September 14, in the evening.

It will be an opportunity to meet councillors and staff, and to present the application.

Applicants are welcome to attend and observe a full council meeting on Tuesday, July 20, to learn some background to how the council operates.

An application form is available from the parish clerk, Philip Stoneman, at: clerk@winnersh.gov.uk.

It can also be downloaded from the parish council website.

The deadline for applications is noon on Monday, August 30.

For more information, visit: www.winnersh.gov.uk or call 0118 989 3769.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Wokingham motorbike dealers’ day is a Triumph

Taz Usher

Wokingham 5k and 10k to take place in Dinton Pastures later this month

John Wakefield

IN THE COMMUNITY: Coats Crowthorne opens a pop-up shop

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.