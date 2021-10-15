Fox Hill looks blooming lovely thanks to conservation event

Wokingham.Today

FOX HILL will be blooming lovely next year, thanks to a conservation group.

Friends of Fox Hill planted wildflowers throughout the woodland on Saturday, October 7.

The event was hosted in a bid to increase diversity in the area, and saw residents plant a range of bulbs including Wild Garlic, Bluebells and Wood Anemones.

Tim Lloyd, chair of Friends and Fox Hill, said: “We had a lovely time.

“It was a nice sunny day and people were happy to get down on their hands and knees to get planting.”

He said the session formed part of the group’s wider conservation work in the woodland.

“We’ve already been doing work to clear the Rhododendron and open up Fox Hill,” he added. “It’s all about making the area more attractive.”

And Friends of Fox Hill is considering turning the activity into an annual event.

“We’re thinking of running it in the half term holiday next year,” Mr Lloyd added.

“Our aim is to promote the woodland and we’ve already been doing regular conservation activities.

“Now, we’re trying to think of more long-term, family friendly things we could do.”

Friends of Fox Hill is also hosting a conservation session on Sunday, October 17, to remove Rhododendron.

The group will meet on Dorset Way at 10am.

For more information, contact events@friendsoffoxhill.org

