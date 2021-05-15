Fred’s House steals top billing in our playlist

The Wokingham Loves Music Playlist – as seen in Wokingham.Today of May 13, 2021

WE’RE very excited about next week, as events can start happening again and Fred’s House is one of the bands to be looking forward to.

The roadmap to reopening means live music indoors is back, and events from June are looking promising.

With that in mind, our Wokingham Loves Music playlist continues to look ahead at some of the great tunes coming our way.

This week includes Fred’s House, who will be at Wokingham Festival this August. We can’t wait.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Fred’s House – Steal the Night

Here’s a band that hasn’t visited the area since their Wokingham Music Club (WMC) show a few years ago.

The good news is that they will be appearing at Wokingham Festival in August so while we look forward to that, here’s a track from their Walls and Ceilings EP.

It’s a great track and with the silky smooth and powerful vocal talents of Vikki Gavin combined with the quality musicianship of the rest of the band, it will have you singing along to the hooky chorus – fredshousemusic.co.uk

Mississippi Voss – Stranger in Paradise

They describe themselves as an indie-funk duo from Berkshire and this is their latest single which showcases their cool grooves and wonderful melodic song writing. They are another act that will be appearing at Wokingham Festival in August. What a line-up it’s going to be.

The duo of Paddy Spiers and Tom Lane met at Reading Blue Coat School and recorded this single and their album Torrent in Paddy’s own studio in his bedroom – www.facebook.com/mississippi.voss

John Coughlan’s Quo – Lockdown (Stir-Crazy Mix)

This band featuring the ex-Status Quo drummer visited the town to play a great show at WMC in 2019. If you ‘lost your mind in lockdown’ put this track on, turn it up, sing-along and rock out – www.johncoghlan.com

The 286 – One Way Love

The 286 are a rock ‘n’ roll orchestra who perform their unique interpretations of classical pieces and more as well as their own self-penned songs. They will be at Wokingham Festival in August – www.the286.co.uk

The Salts – Drunken Sailor (A Cappella)

It’s a brand new ‘a cappella’ version of the sea shanty classic released on Wokingham based Braccan Records. The band will be live at Norden Farm in Maidenhead on June 25 – www.thesalts.co.uk

One Eyed Man – Ode to the Beast

A Berkshire-based singer songwriter who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at this year’s Wokingham Festival. This track is taken from his wonderful Autumn Winds EP – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Marky Dawson – Radio Gaga

Marky is a charismatic piano player with a huge voice who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival in August. Here’s his unique version of a Queen classic – www.markydawson.co.uk

Katie Ellwood – Self Love

Here’s a Wokingham musician and songwriter with an excellent new single. Get hooked in with Katie’s chilled grooves and subtle melody and check out that closing string section – www.katieellwood.com

Crystal Jacqueline – Rainflower

Here’s the title track from an album released on Wokingham’s Mega Dodo Records by an artist that we are looking forward to seeing at Wokingham Festival in August – facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic

62 Miles From Space – Sentinel

Music from Moscow but released on a Wokingham-based record label and it’s another from Mega Dodo Records. 62 Miles From Space are a duo from Russia and this is from their new double EP – www.facebook.com/62milesfromspace