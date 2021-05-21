Free career growth courses for Wokingham

FREE COURSES are available across Berkshire to support residents in their career growth.

Following last week’s Queen’s Speech where the Government outlined plans to bolster adult education to rebuild from the pandemic, colleges are offering free level three courses.

Spanning a range of subjects, it is hoped it will help adults expand their skill set.

Alongside this, Digital Gum, a support service launched to help anybody entering the working world, is hosting a series of classes to fast-track those working in digital media.

The courses include social media marketing, app design and coding.

Paul Newman, non-executive director of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said: “The Government’s focus on adult learning is very welcome, highlighting the need to support those who have seen their careers severely disrupted by coronavirus.

“We know that workers in some sectors such as retail and hospitality have been dealt a terrible blow during the crisis. They are now seeking careers that offer security and fulfilment.

“However, we also know that many feel like they lack the skills and experience needed to succeed in a new profession.”

He said now is the perfect time to hone new skills, which can be practised online and part-time.

“Further study could help job seekers gain qualifications that are needed and valued by employers, improve job prospects and progress in secure and rewarding work,” he said.

“I would urge anyone who is currently considering their next step to investigate whether refreshing their skills could lead to a brighter future for them, in a secure and flourishing industry.”

Colleges involved include Newbury College and The Windsor Forest Colleges Group.

For more information, search Thames Valley Berkshire LEP’s online Berkshire Opportunities portal, which provides information on local skills and training opportunities.

www.berkshireopportunities.co.uk