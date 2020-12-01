FREE cinema tickets – how you can watch Back To The Future at Showcase Cinema de Lux this weekend without paying a penny

TO CELEBRATE the return of cinema following the November lockdown, a Winnersh picturehouse is offering free tickets.

A special screening of Back To The Future is to take place at Showcase Cinema de Lux on Friday, December 4, from 7pm.

The 1985 classic stars Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in a time-travelling comedy of errors.

Fuelled with action, comedy, romance and sci-fi, this film has everything you need to escape reality, and more. Showcase Cinemas says that whether you’d like to visit as a family or for an overdue date night, then this is the perfect way to finish the week off.

The company’s UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “We are delighted that we are able to open Showcase Cinema de Lux and we look forward to welcoming back families and households to the big screen.

“We know how much people in the area have missed the big screen experience, so we are thrilled to welcome guests Back to the CinemA by offering a complimentary screening as a welcome back gift.”

All Showcase sites reopen on Wednesday, December 2, and have a thorough cleaning regime in place, plus multiple hand sanitising stations for guests to use, as part of the Be Showcase Safe programme.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details, or to book, log on to www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/back-to-the-future