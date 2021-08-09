Wokingham.Today

FREE food! How to get a Vegan Royale from Burger King’s Wokingham branch every Monday

by Phil Creighton0
Burger King Vegan Royale
Burger King and Deliveroo are offering a free Vegan Royale on Mondays when you spent £15 until September 13 (excludes Bank Holiday Monday)

BURGER lovers can get their hands on a free treat from a popular Wokingham fast food restaurant this month – Burger King is teaming up with Deliveroo to offer a free Vegan Royale.

The burger, which was launched in April, is worth up to £6.59, and is offered every Monday, except for the bank holiday, until September 13 for people spending £15 or more on the Deliveroo app.

It comprises a crispy coated, plant-based ‘chicken’ style burger created by The Vegetarian Butcher, and is topped with iceberg lettuce, creamy vegan mayo and crowned with a toasted sesame seed bun.

Burger King says the Vegan Royale is cooked using a separate process, so it is approved by the Vegan Society and kept well away from meat, dairy and egg products.

Deliveroo says it is making the offer as part of its support for Meat Free Monday – demand for plant-based products have increased 150% year on year.

It is being offered throughout Burger King’s UK branches, including the Wokingham one which is based at Carnival Pool.

To take advantage of the free Vegan Royale offer, customers can place orders for Burger King directly through the Deliveroo app on their phones, or online.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Workshop in Woodley broken into

Gemma Davidson

Spud fun with the Billionaire Boy this half-term

Phil Creighton

Ballets and operas live-streamed during lockdown thanks to Royal Opera House

Daisy Hanson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.