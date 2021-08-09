FREE food! How to get a Vegan Royale from Burger King’s Wokingham branch every Monday

BURGER lovers can get their hands on a free treat from a popular Wokingham fast food restaurant this month – Burger King is teaming up with Deliveroo to offer a free Vegan Royale.

The burger, which was launched in April, is worth up to £6.59, and is offered every Monday, except for the bank holiday, until September 13 for people spending £15 or more on the Deliveroo app.

It comprises a crispy coated, plant-based ‘chicken’ style burger created by The Vegetarian Butcher, and is topped with iceberg lettuce, creamy vegan mayo and crowned with a toasted sesame seed bun.

Burger King says the Vegan Royale is cooked using a separate process, so it is approved by the Vegan Society and kept well away from meat, dairy and egg products.

Deliveroo says it is making the offer as part of its support for Meat Free Monday – demand for plant-based products have increased 150% year on year.

It is being offered throughout Burger King’s UK branches, including the Wokingham one which is based at Carnival Pool.

To take advantage of the free Vegan Royale offer, customers can place orders for Burger King directly through the Deliveroo app on their phones, or online.