Free online course offers help for dementia carers

A Twyford-based charity has launched a free online training course for anyone caring for a family member or friend with dementia.

As face-to-face sessions are not currently possible, Understanding Dementia has moved training to the online platform Zoom. The programme will begin with an introductory overview session, followed by five- to six-sessions which will cover subjects in more depth.

The course also offers free follow-up support, and a chance to become part of an online dementia support group, if people wish to join this.

The training is provided free of charge to any unpaid dementia carer – all the charity asks is that participants read the booklet that accompanies the training first.

There are morning, afternoon and evening slots available.

The charity’s founder, Shirley Pearce, says: “We are so pleased to be launching this online training, as we know that now more than ever, people caring for those with dementia are in need of support and guidance.

“While family and friend carers are undoubtedly doing a wonderful job during extra difficult times, we know that many people with dementia have declined rapidly during lockdown, and that this has presented particular challenges for their carers.

“Anyone who may be interested in attending or knows someone who is, should contact lucy.w@ understandingdementia.co.uk, and join our database.”

To order a copy of the course booklet, for £4.99 including postage, log on to the charity’s website, www.understandingdementia.co.uk