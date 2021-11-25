Free pipe lagging on offer from water company just in time for winter

ONE of Wokingham’s water suppliers is offering to help people lag pipes ahead of winter.

South East Water says that the one simple task can help protect cold water pipes and taps from freezing and bursting.

The company says that it is a home improvement job that need not be costly as it is sending out lagging via its website, free of charge. The lagging can also be bought from DIY stores.

The company says pipes burst when exposed to extreme cold such as in attics and outside buildings. Garden taps also need protecting.

And with temperatures forecast to drop this weekend, it seems like it could be timely advice for the company’s 2.2 million customers.

Steve Andrews, South East Water’s head of central operations, said: “A very well-insulated pipework system will help cut down on running costs and save on maintenance.

“Burst pipes are a very unpleasant and inconvenient problem and when they occur inside the home or in the boundary of a property they are usually the responsibility of the householder to repair.”

For the winter kit, additional advice and a video on how to protect water pipes go to southeastwater.co.uk/winter

The name of a qualified plumber can be found at watersafe.org.uk or by calling call 0333 207 9030

South East Water’s top winter tips:

Insulate pipes, cisterns and tanks. Look for the Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS) approved insulation or get it free from South East Water

Repair dripping taps

Inspect loft insulation

Make sure the internal stop tap works

Check on any elderly neighbours to make sure they are winter ready.

When away leave heating low or drain down systems

South East Water also runs a Priority Services Register for customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, additional needs, sight and hearing issues who may need some extra support during a water supply emergency.

One of the benefits is the delivery of bottled water during a supply issue. To sign-up for the Priority Services Register contact the Customer Care team on Freephone 0800 952 4000 or go to southeastwater.co.uk/priority