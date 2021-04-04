Free seeds from Wokingham garden centre are a tall story for the work of COATS

SUNFLOWER seeds will be growing high in gardens to support local charities this April.

Squires Garden Centre in Wokingham is giving out sunflower seed packs to children in return for

a donation to charity.

The Wokingham branch has picked COATS For Crowthorne’s Seniors as its charity.

The packs, along with a growing guide, will be available to purchase at the garden centres’ information desk until Friday, April 30.

The donations will go directly to COATS with an additional 30p per pack going to BBC Children in Need.

Children can take part in a tallest sunflower competition in August where they can send in a photo for a chance to win a £100 gift voucher.

For more information visit squiresgardencentres.co.uk.