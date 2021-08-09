Free tacos for A-level students thanks to Taco Bell

AS STUDENTS prepare to receive their A-level grades, a fast-food chain is offering a result: free tacos.

Taco Bell, which has a branch in Reading’s Broad Street Mall, is giving away free tacos on Tuesday, August 10.

The firm says that students bringing a copy of their results letter can enjoy the meal.

Fillings include seasoned beef or black beans, and they can be topped with cheddar cheese and freshly chopped lettuce. They are served a corn tortilla shell.

Taco Bell UK & Europe general manager Gino Casciani said: “Results Day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers.

“We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco Tuesday.”

A Crunchy Beef Taco – Taco Bell is offering free tacos to A-level students

He added: “In what might have been the most disrupted year of studies ever, we want to celebrate the hard work and achievement of students across the UK.”

The offer is available for dine-in or take out meals, but excludes delivery and click and collect orders.

The store is open from 11am to 10pm.

For more details, visit tacobell.co.uk