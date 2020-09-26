Free winter flu vaccine criteria have increased

MORE PEOPLE are eligible for the flu vaccine this year, as part of a drive to boost public health.

For the first time, children in Year 7, and household contacts and carers of those on the NHS shielded patient list, are all eligible for the free vaccination.

These groups are in addition to people aged over 65, those under 65 with long-term health conditions, pregnant women, children aged two and three and children in primary school.

By doing this, the NHS hopes around 4.5 million people in the South East will be vaccinated for flu this winter, almost a 50% increase from last year.

Vaughan Lewis, medical director for NHS England and NHS Improvement’s South East region said: “This year with both the flu virus and Covid-19 circulating flu immunisation is more important than ever to reduce infections, protect each other and protect the NHS.

“There is an expanded list of priority groups this year and we are offering the vaccine to children aged from two to 11, as well as those over the age of 65 and anyone with chronic illness including diabetes and weight problems.

“So, if you have a Body Mass Index of more than 40 or a chronic illness or learning disability, look after yourself and protect the NHS by having the flu jab.”

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, aches and pains in the joints and muscles, and extreme tiredness.

People aged between 50 and 64 who are not in a clinical at-risk group may also be offered a free flu vaccination later in the year, providing there is enough vaccine available.

To book a flu vaccine, contact your local GP.