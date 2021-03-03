Free workshops from Autism Berkshire will help the autistic community

TO SUPPORT the local autistic community, Autism Berkshire is offering a whole host of virtual courses and training workshops – and they’re all free.

During February and March, the group is running six online sessions on Volunteering Skills.

Covering topics including understanding autism and local support, it aims to train future Autism Berkshire volunteers.

The charity is also running a free, virtual course on wellbeing and autism, including a session on positive thinking.

Designed for parents and carers of autistic children, it comprises six weekly sessions

and covers supporting mental health before and after an autism diagnosis.

Jane Stanford-Beale, CEO of Autism Berkshire, said: “At a time when families of autistic children are under pressure from the impact of another coronavirus lockdown, these complementary support services aim to help parents and carers stay positive and boost the mental health of their children.”

Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic and Refugee (BAMER) families with autistic children can also get specialist support during March and April.

Autism Berkshire is working with Alafia service to run three online workshops to help BAMER parents and carers.

Shagufta Ali, Alafia family support worker, said it’s important to raise awareness of autism within minority communities.

The Volunteering Skills course runs every Monday until March 29. The Wellbeing and Autism course is taking place each Wednesday until March 31.

The BAMER support workshops are running on the following Fridays: March 19, March 26 and April 23.

To register interest in these courses, email contact@autismberkshire.org.uk