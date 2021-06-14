Freedom celebration is a tale from the river

BOAT OWNERS are being called upon to help Wargrave celebrate in ‘Dunkirk spirit’ this summer.

Next month, The Bull Hotel and The St George & Dragon are joining forces for a “summer freedom celebration” after coronavirus restrictions are due to lift on Monday, June 21.

Organised by Geoff Knight, the all-day party will offer free river cruises, face-painting for children, and cabaret entertainment at both sites.

Now, he is appealing to local boat owners to take guests out on the river for an hour, to make sure the event runs smoothly.

“Arrangements for the event are coming together nicely,” Mr Knight said.

“We have 13 volunteer boat-owners so far, but we are looking for about 40 or more for the day.”

The organiser is also arranging a paddle-board race, and is urging residents to sign up.

“We have quite a few competitors signed on in each of the four categories,” he said, “but there’s plenty of room for more.”

There will be races for under 16s, adult men, adult women and anybody over 60.

The Great Wargrave ‘Dunkirk Spirit’ Village Party will take place on Saturday, July 17 from noon.

For more information, contact geoffworksafe@outlook.com