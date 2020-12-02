Fresh hope for gaol campaigners as sale falls through

THE sale of Reading Gaol has been nixed following the withdrawal of the preferred bidder.

Last week, the Ministry of Justice announced that the proposal, which would have seen the historic site at risk of being converted into housing, was back to square one.

Artisan Real Estate had been due to buy the site, but its withdrawal means that there is a fresh chance for the site that Reading Borough Council could acquire the gaol as part of a proposal to turn it into an arts and heritage centre.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, has written to prisons minister Lucy Frazer, calling on the department to change tack and set up a meeting with himself and Reading West MP Alok Sharma, who has also supported the campaign.

“I believe it is now the appropriate time to carry out a thorough reassessment of the Department’s policy of allowing the site to be redeveloped for luxury flats,” he wrote.

“I believe the gaol should be considered as a world heritage site because of its importance as part of Oscar Wilde’s art and legacy and as the burial place of King Henry I, whose tomb lies in the ruins of Reading Abbey, which sit under the gaol.”

He added: “The campaign to save the gaol and to preserve it for arts, heritage and community use has significant public support. More than 8,000 people signed a petition to save the site and Alok Sharma and I spoke in favour of saving the gaol when around 1,000 people joined an event outside Reading Gaol in 2019.”

Speaking to Wokingham. Today, Mr Rodda was delighted that there was new hope that the historic site could be saved.

“I’m pleased as this is an opportunity for a complete rethink by the Government, and I call for them to look at this again,” he said.

“I’d like the Ministry of Justice to work with Reading Borough Council to offer the site to them.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to think through the process and find a much better future use for the building.

“We don’t need any more luxury flats, but we need more recognition of our history and heritage.”

Historic England has supported Mr Rodda’s campaign: “They recognise that this is a national and internationally important site.”

This includes the possible burial of King Henry I in the car park, and Oscar Wilde being the prison’s most famous inmate.

Now, Mr Rodda is calling on the community, including Wokingham borough residents, to “reboot” the campaign to save the gaol.

“It’s a great opportunity for local people to come together and campaign for the site’s future,” he said.

Mr Rodda has launched a virtual petition aimed at showing the Ministry of Justice the strength of support for saving the Gaol.

It can be signed at www.mattroddamp.com/stopreadinggaolselloff