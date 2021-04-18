Friendly faces to help Wokingham commuters return to rail travel

FRIENDLY faces will be making an appearance at Wokingham station soon.

South Western Railway (SWR) has launched a new Welcome Hosts initiative, to support residents as they return to the railway.

The travel operator revealed the new service earlier this month, which will see hosts offer travel advice and enforce covid guidelines to keep customers safe.

The new service will be trialled at eight stations, including Wokingham, for four to six weeks.

James Dolling, head of customer experience change programmes at SWR, said: “We’re living through uncertain times so want to do everything we can to help reassure customers as they return to the railway.

“We hope the Welcome Hosts will provide a useful new service for passengers, as well as helping to reduce the need for queuing at ticket offices or gatelines for travel related questions.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers back to Wokingham station and hope the new Welcome Hosts will provide the reassurance they need to feel safe when using our network.”

If the trial is successful, Welcome Hosts could become a permanent feature in Wokingham.