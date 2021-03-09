FROM THE CHAMBER: Could electric scooters be seen on the streets of Wokingham?

Paul Fishwick

One of the professional institutions that I am a member of, the Chartered Institute of Highways and Transport, last week published the results of a poll it had conducted with some of its members related to electric scooters.

The question asked was “Could electric scooters be a realistic mode of transport for most people taking trips in urban areas within five years? The result was Yes 64% and No 36%.

What are these electric scooters all about? I am sure that many residents have seen people riding them locally and they can be purchased quite easily, but are they legal to use on the public highway?

The first trials of e-scooters on public roads in Britain got underway in Teesside during July last year, with selected areas following since. All trials must be approved by the Department for Transport (DfT) and they are likely to run for a year but could be extended.

The changes to legislation facilitating trials of e-scooter rental schemes across Britain came into force in July last year. In trial areas only, rental E-scooters will be permitted on roads, cycle lanes and cycle tracks but not on footways.

As the Wokingham Borough area is not in the trial the use of individually owned e-scooters on public roads remains illegal.

The DfT has made changes to the permitted specification of e-scooters following a consultation during the spring (2020). The maximum speed has been increased from 12.5mph to 15.5mph, maximum continuous power rating raised from 350W to 500W, and permitted mass raised from 35kg to 55kg.

E-scooters will continue to be classed as motor vehicles during the trials, meaning riders need a driving licence – a provisional one will do. Rental companies have to provide insurance cover. Wearing a helmet is recommended but will not be mandatory.

The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety in May 2020 said “e-scooters would be dangerous and would largely replace trips made by walking, cycling and public transport.”

The National Federation of the Blind in the UK said in June before the launch of the trials “the DfT has underestimated the overwhelming negative impact

e-scooters will have on rider safety, other vulnerable road and public space users, on active travel in urban areas and the ability of people to be able to socially distance from other people”.

The trials have been running for several months and data is being captured as part of the analysis process. In November, the Transport Select Committee published a report and said e-scooters have the potential to offer a low cost, accessible and environmentally friendly alternative to the private car. It also said that current rental trials and any plans for legalisation should not be to the detriment of pedestrians, particularly disabled people.

The committee is calling for robust enforcement measures and says that if the Government decides to legalise privately owned e-scooters the law should clearly prohibit their use on pavements (footways), which is dangerous and anti-social.

There are other risks such as obstruction if proper scooter parking facilities are not provided for. Much can be learned from electric scooter use in other countries, as well as the UK’s own trials.

Can the electric scooter replace short journeys by car? Maybe, but only if the right infrastructure is in place. If we get that right, and encourage everyone who can to walk, cycle, scoot their short trips, as well as public transport use, it will help towards tackling climate change, congestion, improve the air that we breathe and go towards a more active population.

Councillor Paul Fishwick is the Lib Dem lead for Highways and Transport and councillor for the Winnersh ward of Wokingham Borough Council