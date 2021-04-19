FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of April 15

A WOMAN who allowed her home to used as two flats has been fined £2,800.

Mandy Lee, of Nine Mile Ride in Finchampstead, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 19.

The court heard that on August 12, 2002, it was found that she had permitted her home to be used as two self-contained units for the purpose of living accommodation.

This was in contravention of Section 20 of the Housing Act of 2004, relating to a category 1 hazard, relating to an order made on October 10, 2019.

In addition to the fine, Lee must pay costs of £1,513 and £190 to victim services.

A SHINFIELD man has been banned from entering The Black Boy pub after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Appearing at Reading Magistrates Court on March 22, Rajnish Bavaria, 48 and from Tabby Drive, was found guilty of the incident which took place on August 10, 2019.

He had previously pleaded not guilty on February 20 last year, and elected for a summary trial.

For this, he was ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim, £350 costs and £95 to victim services.

He cannot enter the pub, which will be renamed to The Shinfield Arms, for six months.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for a drink driving test on August 10, 2019.

For this, Bavaria was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £300.

A third charge – failing to stop after damaging another car – had no separate penalty.

Bavaria may pay his fines at a rate of £20 per month.

A WOKINGHAM man who failed to provide a sample for a blood test has been given a community order and banned from driving.

Michael Adrian Beckett, 30 and from Queen Victoria House in Peach Street, was stopped by police in Reading on January 29 last year.

Beckett had pleaded not guilty on February 13 last year, but was found guilty by Magistrates on February 23 this year.

At the sentencing hearing on March 23, Beckett was order to wear a tag until June 29, and must be at home between 7pm and 7am daily.

His licence has been revoked for 40 months, but the ban would be reduced by 40 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Beckett pleaded guilty to a second charge of possessing the class B drug cannabis on the same date. No separate penalty was issued, but the drugs were destroyed.

A SPENCERS Wood man has been banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence.

Kristoffer Paul Arthur White, 32 and from Appleby Walk, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on August 23 last year in Eversley Road, Arborfield.

He was also guilty of driving without insurance.

White was ordered to undertake 80 hours of community service within the next 12 months, and to pay costs of £85 and 95 to victim services.

A WOODLEY woman who pleaded guilty to assault has been given a restraining order preventing her from contacting her victim until September 24.

Esther Green, 51 and from Drovers Way, committed the offence on August 19 last

year.

When she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 25, she was given an 18-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £22 to victim services.

A WOODLEY man who damaged the cell intercom at Loddon Valley Police station and threatened a police officer has been given an electronic tag and placed under curfew.

Richard Douglas Cutting, 54 and from The Close, was in custody at the Lower Earley station on August 21 last year when he caused the damage.

The second charge related to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that led two officers to believe that immediate, unlawful, violence would be used against them.

Cutting must pay £100 compensation, and remain at his home address between 7pm and 7am daily until June 3.

He must also pay £95 to victim services.