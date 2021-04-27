FROM THE COURTS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of April 22

A WOODLEY man who resisted arrest has been fined £777 and ordered pay £77 to victim services.

Jasbir Singh, 51 and from Colemansmoor Road, committed the offence on April 28 last year in Woodley.

He had pleaded not guilty, but changed this to guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 25.

He must pay £693 costs, but no order for compensation was made as the injury inflicted during the resistance was not considered to be serious.

Singh may pay at a rate of £20 per month.

A WOKINGHAM man who drove without a licence or insurance has been given a six-month conditional discharge.

David James Connor, 34 and from Bean Oak Road, was stopped on Reading Road in Winnersh on January 16, when police discovered he had been driving without the appropriate license.

He received a six-point endorsement, and was ordered to pay £22 to victim services.

A TWYFORD woman who pleaded not guilty to assault has been found guilty by magistrates.

Catherine Anne Doyle committed the beating on July 20, 2019.

The 53-year-old from Pennfields claimed innocence on February 12 last year, but was found guilty on February 17 this year.

Reading Magistrates Court sentenced her on March 26 to pay £200 compensation to her victim, £500 costs and £90 to victim services.

She is not allowed to contact her victim and one other person before March 25, 2024, and must comply with a rehabilitation activity as directed by a community order.

This must be completed by September 25 next year.

A WOMAN who harassed another person has been ordered to pay £100 to the victim.

Amy Peters, 36 and from Cricketfield Grove in Crowthorne had pleaded not guilty to the offence, which took place in the village on August 27, 2019. Her case was proved in absence on January 6 this year.

A sentencing hearing was held at Slough Magistrates Court on March 26, where Peters was given a community order which must be completed by March 25, 2022.

She was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £90 to victim services, at a rate of £20 per month.

A READING man who stole two bank cards and a bottle of perfume from a car in the Earley area has had his sentence deferred until June 1.

Paul Richard Thatcher, 45 and from Crown Street, pleaded guilty to the thefts, and also stealing £150 cash from his victim, on March 16.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 29.

His sentence will be passed on June 1 and until then magistrates said he should keep out of trouble, save up and be ready to compensate his victim.

Thatcher must also attend appointments with drug agencies and live at his home address.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD woman who drove while over the limit has been banned from driving for three years.

Elizabeth Tracey, 63 and from Pine Drive, was stopped in Crowthorne on December 12.

A test revealed she had 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 30.

Her ban will be reduced by 36 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Tracey must also pay £85 costs, and £95 to victim services.

A WOMAN from Henley-on-Thames has made an indicative plea of guilty to allowing her dog to get out of control while visiting a Sonning beer garden.

Emily Craig, 28 and from Abrahams Road, was at the Coppa Club on August 4, with her dog Jeffery.

The dachshund crossbreed was ‘dangerously out of control’ and injured another person in the riverside venue.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on March 30, Craig was remanded on unconditional bail until June 2, to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

A SHINFIELD man who stole meat and cheese has been fined £200.

On December 15, 2020, Daniel Chad Allaway took the food, worth £62, from the Budgens store in Mortimer.

The 39-year-old from Cirrus Drive pleaded guilty to this offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 30.

In addition to the fine, he must pay costs of £85, £62 compensation and £34 to victim services.